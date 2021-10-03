Royal Expert Reveals Why Prince Harry May Name Who Said Offensive Comments About Archie

Prince Harry inked a book deal in mid-2021, and shared the exciting news on the Archewell website back in July. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” Harry’s announcement read, in part. Straight away, there were rumors about what Harry might reveal in his very first memoir, and many couldn’t help but wonder if he would end up naming the “royal racist” in its inside pages. Royal expert Penny Junor told Central Recorder that she believes that Harry could very well spill the beans. Why? “The publishers are going to want a lot for their money, such as naming this so-called racist,” Junor explained.

And it sounds like that may not be the only thing that Harry may share that could be upsetting to the royal family, “He’s researching his mother’s life so he’s going to be talking about his parents’ marriage, the break up, the affairs. That could be incredibly damaging for his father and Camilla,” Junor told Central Recorder. It does seem as though Random House will want to ensure that Harry’s memoir delivers the goods, so to speak, given the fact that he inked a $20 million deal with them, according to Page Six, so perhaps Junor’s predictions are correct.

Harry’s memoir is due to hit bookstore shelves in late 2022.