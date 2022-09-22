Roy Scheider’s final film finally in theaters 15 years after his death

Roy ScheiderHe received numerous accolades throughout his life. His acting talents were universally appreciated, including his memorable role as Martin Brody. Jaws made him a pop culture icon. Fans and critics were both devastated by his death at 75. He was unable to complete his last film.

‘Beautiful Blue Eyes’Roadblock after Roadblock

Scheider’s last film role was that of a Holocaust survivor, who sought revenge on the Nazi soldier who had killed his family. Scheider had already been nominated for two academy Awards. He hoped that the film would win. Beautiful blue eyes(also known as Iron CrossHe would be awarded an Oscar if he could finally do so.

Scheider spent two months filming in Poland with the production team. Scheider booked a flight for Scheider to return to the United States on his last day of filming. Scheider was late to set after production moved to Germany at the last minute. He only had 45 minutes before he was forced to leave.

It wasn’t until after Scheider was gone that director Joshua Newton made a devastating discovery: The camera hadn’t worked properly, and the footage was unusable. Scheider was already across the Atlantic, so the issue of reshoots was uncertain. Before Scheider could make arrangements to return to Germany, his multiple myeloma—a rare form of bone marrow cancer—had relapsed.

“No one realized how ill Roy was, but we knew he wasn’t well enough to travel so we planned to move the set to him in America,” Newton later recalled. “But almost at the moment that the truck arrived in America, we heard the dreadful news that Roy had died. It was devastating because he was such a special man and we had a particular bond.”

Newton Tried To Save The Movie

After mourning the devastating loss, Newton tried to finish the movie so audiences could see Scheider’s final work. He tried filming with prosthetic and silicone masks of Scheider’s face, but they all paled in comparison to the real thing. Scheider was a model he had considered using SFX, but the cost was too steep.

So, Beautiful blue eyesThey sat on the shelf for many years. That was until the pandemic lockdown. Scheider found a new technology that could be used to repair damaged film 15 years after the film was shot. “The AI technology was now finally available to restore the damage,”He stated. “It not only got rid of the streaks like an eraser, but I used it across the film and it now looks like a brand-new movie. It is like magic.”

MovieFarm has distributed the film to theaters in all 50 states. Finally, fans can see Scheider’s final role on the big screen.

“He put so much effort into this film, and I am pleased that we can finally honor him by showing it properly in all of its glory,” Newton declared. “There is no actor who was quite like Roy, who merged that gravitas with the coolness. He was brilliant at exploring the emotional pain that the character suffered. I miss him. I think people will connect with the story and I hope that they think we’ve done Roy proud.”

