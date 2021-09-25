Roxy Horner poses naked in the bath during Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner’s romantic holiday.

JACK Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner have traded white-sand beaches for a Scottish island on a romantic staycation.

They were seen together enjoying hot tubs, picnicking, and kayaking as part of their trip.

Jack and Roxy could be seen enjoying their trip to Scotland on Instagram

Roxy looked to be enjoying her bath filled with seaweed

TV presenter Jack, 33, took to his social media to show behind-the-scenes snaps from their getaway to Eilean Shona, a tidal island in Scotland.

Roxy (30), his girlfriend, was with him. Roxy met Jack in Australia and they were separated in London after the coronavirus epidemic.

They seemed to have a great time as they went out on the open water and tried kayaking.

Jack smiled wide as he held a paddle and took a picture of Hugo Sells, his friend, in kayaking gear.

“Heading ups**t creek but at least I got my paddle,” He laughed and posted a video with Roxy as they paddled along the waters.

“One, two,” Jack could be heard shouting while he paddled furiously. His girlfriend laughed uncontrollably behind him.

Roxy and Jack enjoyed a well-earned snack on rocks near the shore while they laughed.

Jack held a glass and Roxy was casually wearing a sweatshirt and her hair up in a messy bun. Roxy was tucked into the food.

Roxy posted photos of herself in the tub with seaweed and took to social media.

“If you haven’t tried a seaweed bath yet, this is your calling,” Roxy urged her followers to do the same. “Connect with the earth and get good skin.”

In a second Instagram story, she was seen sitting on a vanity wearing only her underwear while filming the breathtaking sea views from her hotel window.

The couple had just taken the Caledonian Sleeper Train to Scotland earlier in a week and will be staying there the rest of the weekend.

Essex-born Roxy and Jack met while the comedian was on a trip to Australia and they ended up isolating together in London.

They have been living together in Jack’s Notting Hill, London home and appear to be stronger than ever on their romantic holiday.

Before meeting Roxy, Jack had been linked to several women in the public eye, including TV sports host Kirsty Gallacher.

Gemma Chan was his most serious relationship. They split in 2017 after six years of being together.

Before meeting Jack Whitehall, Roxy was in a two-year relationship with singer Jack Bugg. They separated in December 2019.

The couple were seen kayaking alongside their friends

They tucked into snacks at the stunning location