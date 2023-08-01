Rotten Tomatoes has just rated the Netflix movie starring John Cena and Jackie Chan as a 0/10.

“Hidden Strike” unites two former special forces soldiers — John Cena’s Chris Van Horne and Jackie Chan’s Luo Feng — to lead a caravan of civilians through Baghdad’s treacherous “Highway of Death.” This is the kind of bland plot that doesn’t actually matter. It only serves as a back drop for Chan’s charismatic banter and Cena’s humorous banter. Critics claim that this chemistry is never evident.

The reviews of “Hidden Strike”, in general, are not positive. Brian Orndorf said that “Hidden Strike isn’t funny, or even fun.” Blu-ray.com. It’s a more sensorial assault.” A number of critics also criticized the film’s poor CGI.

It is still possible, but not likely, that Hidden Strike will climb out of the 0% hole it has dug for itself on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix has attracted a large number of people to the film because it is starring Cena and Chan. A good score from the audience could help “Hidden Strike”, which is currently ranked at the bottom of Rotten Tomatoes, climb out.

