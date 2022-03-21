Rotten Tomatoes has given this new Netflix series a 100% rating

“So, I’m just supposed to do whatever you say and listen to your instructions and …”The man who sounded angry cut her off. “YES! You signed on to this! You told me you wanted happily ever after!”This is the voice from the conman in the heart of Bad Vegan, Netflix’s wild new true-crime seriesIt debuted on the streaming site on Friday. And which, at least as of the time of this writing, has a perfect 100 percent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Continues to act as an emotional puppet master. He snares his hooks in a well-known chef (the titular). “bad vegan”(of the series) “If I tell you to take all your money out of the bank and light it on fire … do it.”His charisma was so powerful, she couldn’t help but fall down the rabbit hole.

Is it? Bad Vegan a true story?

This true-crime series is based on a real-world series of events — specifically, on a conman and the woman who loved him enough to do some indefensibly stupid things. Sarma Melngailis was the famous restaurateur behind the once chic New York restaurant Pure Food and Wine. Shane Fox was a man she met on Twitter in 2011, and she began taking money from her restaurant. She began funneling the money to Fox, who was conning her into believing that he could fulfill all her dreams.

These promises did not include a promise to increase her food empire. Surprisingly, they also included the assurance that he could make her pitbull’s life long. There is one catch. Melngailis must obey all instructions from Fox.

“A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement,” Netflix’s description continues. “Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza.“

Bad Vegan Rotten Tomatoes

The four-part Netflix series, which consists of four episodes, has received an overwhelming 100 percent score from critics. Rotten TomatoesReview aggregation site. “By not just telling us about the scam, but letting us feel a little of it ourselves, Bad Vegan gives us something less smug,” one of the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ reviews (from Vox) notes. “And a little more of a story worth telling.”

It’s not just on Rotten Tomatoes where the new series is crushing it at the moment, by the way. As of Sunday, March 20 Bad VeganThe #1 TV show on Netflix is also available.

“The most bizarre and surreal story I’d ever heard”

In Netflix’s press material that accompanies the series, producer Mark Emms explains how he and Sarma met up in New York prior to her beginning her incarceration at Rikers Island. Turns out, he’s known her for more than 15 years. This was the beginning of a crazy situation. “was the most bizarre and surreal story I’d ever heard.”

Emms continues to: “How and why did this nightmare happen to someone like Sarma? It was also a story that I found deeply shocking and cruel, and it felt important that it be told to a wider audience. I had never made a documentary before, but I knew I needed to get this made.”

Emms and other Netflix viewers found the whole thing equally shocking and surreal, “Watching #BadVegan. There is no way this woman graduated from Wharton, ran a multi-million $ business in NYC and is as (expletive) stupid and clueless as she’s trying to make out,” One user on Twitter wrote. “I’m not buying it. She’s a bad liar, not a bad vegan.”

Marveled another: “Watching Bad VeganThis Sarma woman will not take any responsibility. You thought your dog would be immortal, girl. This is not your fault.“

