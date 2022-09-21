Roseanne Barr will debut a Fox Nation Comedy Special in 2023

Roseanne Barr, who has been a stand-up performer for 16 years, will be making her return to the stage. “A Roseanne Comedy Special,”The series will air exclusively on Fox Nation’s first quarter of 2023.

Fox News Media president Jason Klarman announced that the Emmy winner was signed by Fox News Media to also produce the special. In a statement, Klarman stated that: “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other. Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all has earned her the passionate following of millions of dedicated fans. We are thrilled to add her comedy special exclusively to the Fox Nation catalog.”

This one-hour special will be shown alongside other Fox Nation originals such as series “Duck Family Treasure”The future and what’s next “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back” “Yellowstone: One-Fifty with Kevin Costner.” While in-depth details about the special’s topics were not specified, the show will “feature Ms. Barr’s signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits.”

Barr’s eponymous television role in ABC’s sitcom “Roseanne,”Her Emmy win and four additional nominations earned her another Emmy. The series premiered on October 1988. It was watched by an average of 30 million people per week for its almost ten-year run. Later, she made a return to show in 2018, for a 10th series. Live+3 viewing records. However, the show was cancelled after racist tweetsThe star attracted major backlash. A spinoff “The Conners,”Eventually, the film was adapted in which her character succumbed to opioid overdose.

Barr hosted her talk show from 1998 to 2000. “The Roseanne Show,”This earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination as Outstanding Talk Show Host. Some of her big screen credits include “She Devil,” “Freddy’s Dead,” “Blue in the Face” “Meet Wally Sparks.” Barr has also published three books — “Roseanne: My Life as a Woman,” “My Lives” “Roseannearchy: Dispatches from the Nut Farm” — and is currently working on a new memoir.