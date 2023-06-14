Rose Montoya, TikTok’s Rose Montoya, addresses the negative reactions to White House topless photos

Rose Montoya of TikTok has taken aim at those who were upset by her behaviour during a recent visit to the White House.

Rose Monotya has become a TikTok superstar who has a fan base of just under 800,000. Rose shares her life experiences with the TikTok platform and educates them on how it will be for transgender people in 2023. The 27-year old has retaliated against critics for calling her out about a recent trip to the White House.

TikTok’s Rose Montoya’s visit to the White House explained

Montoya’s trip to the White House came on Saturday, May 10, when she attended the historical Pride event on the South Lawn, which featured a speech from President Joe Biden.

As part of Pride Month, dozens from the LGBTQ+ communities gathered together to mark the occasion.

Montoya and two invited trans-masculine men were seen in footage posted on social media in the following days revealing their breasts while attending the event.

This incident has caused outrage on the internet, as conservative critics have slammed Montoya, rather than the two other people in the video, for showing her breasts at the Pride Event.

Rose Montoya brands critics ‘affirming’ on TikTok

Monotya took to TikTok and addressed the backlash. She was quick, however, to insist that the White House episode actually made her feel good.

Explaining the rationale behind her decision to lift her top, Montoya said: “My trans-masculine friends were showing off their top surgery scars and living in joy, and I wanted to join them.”

“Because it is perfectly within the law in Washington DC, I decided to join them and cover my nipples, just to play it safe, because I wanted to be fully free to myself. I had zero intention of being vulgar or profane in any way.”

Monotya described how she believed the criticisms of her video to be “affirming” to her gender identity, as she claimed that outrage over her removing her shirt meant that people believe she is a woman, thus meaning that transgender women are in fact, women.

“Happy Pride, free the nipple”, Montoya concluded.

Her White House visit comes on the heels of a rise in online anger towards LGBTQ+ communities. This trend began in April when Bud Light was boycotted for its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney – a transgender blogger.

White House responds to Montoya’s video

Montoya’s defiance was not met with equal acceptance from the White House, however, after they issued a The following is a statement by the spokesperson condemning the behavior of those who “exposed” themselves at the event.

“The behavior was simply unacceptable. We’ve been very clear about that. It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families,”said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre labeled the video “not appropriate” and “disrespectful”, before assuring press briefing attendees that those involved in the video would not be invited back to the White House.

Montoya, at the moment of this writing has not responded directly to comments made by White House press secretary.

