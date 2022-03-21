Rosamund Pike Joins Protest Outside Russia’s London Embassy

Rosamund Pike was among a group protesting Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in London on Sunday, March 20.

The Frontline Club for journalists was behind the action, which was dubbed #StraightFromTheFrontline and protested the killing of reporters during the conflict. The group also blasted the colors of Ukraine onto the Embassy building.

The Club’s video showed Pike front and center among a group of people holding images of journalists who lost their lives in fighting.

Byline TV interviewed Pike on the spot, posting a video on social media in which she stated: “Journalists bring us the truth from the ground, they bear witness to what’s truly going on and report without bias or prejudice. For that truth they are so often killed, it happens all over the world and is happening now in Ukraine, journalists are being targeted and not killed through accidents, whatever people are trying to make us believe.”

“The people we have in our arms today above our heads have all been killed in the last two weeks. It has to stop because we need the stories, the world needs the truth,”She continued.

The Geneva-based Press Emblem Campaign reports that six journalists were killed in Ukraine while reporting on the situation. Many others have been injured and two taken hostage by Russian forces.

Here’s the video of Pike at the protest: