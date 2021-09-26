Rosalía Cozies Up to Rauw Alejandro as They Make Romance IG Official

This new romance has us playing “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi” on repeat!

Why, you ask? Because the world of Latin music has a new power couple. Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro just made their relationship Instagram official after they recently sparked dating rumors.

To mark her 28th birthday on Saturday, Sept. 25, the Spanish singer shared a series of intimate photos that captured some of her festivities with her boyfriend.

In one image, Rosalía cuddled up to Rauw as he held up a video game controller. The “Con Altura” musician also snapped a sweet selfie of the two, which showed Rosalía flashing a wide smile, while Rauw played coy with his hand over his mouth.

“BlisssssSSSS,” the birthday girl captioned her Instagram post. “librA y bendecidA (blessed).”

The couple’s PDA-filled celebration didn’t stop there. On TikTok, Rosalía posted an adorable video of her and the “Cúrame” artist participating in one of the platform’s dancing challenges.

