Rookie’s Season 4 Fan Theories: After the cliffhanger In the Previous Season Fans Have a Theory on Who Dies?The show doesn’t even return until tonight, Sunday, Sept. 26, but fans already think someone dies in the Rookie’s Season 4 premiere.

We also suspect someone does meet their maker, and not just because tonight’s episode — which airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC — is called “Life and Death.”

But the possibly-doomed character might not be who you would expect…

In the Season 3 cliffhanger, drug lord Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty) abducted LAPD officer Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) on the day of Angela’s wedding to public defender Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore).

ABC’s press release about the Season 4 premiere teases what happens next: “Officer [John] Nolan [Nathan Fillion] and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child’s.”

Fans are worried that Jackson bites the proverbial bullet.

The rescue mission in Guatemala goes sideways in the Season 4 premiere, with John saying that there’s a “problem” and Tim announcing they’re going to “plan B.”

Even worse, we hear a call that there’s an officer down, and you can see black bands across Lucy and Wade’s police badges, indicating a member of the police force has died.

And now fans are fretting that the officer down is LAPD cop Jackson — last seen checking in on Angela before her abduction — especially because actor Titus Makin Jr. is nowhere to be found in the Season 4 promo or the Season 4 poster.Rookie’s Season 4 Fan Theories: After the cliffhanger In the Previous Season Fans Have a Theory on Who Dies?

“We. Need. Jackson,” one fan tweeted after ABC uploaded the new poster to Twitter. “Please tell us he is okay.”

Another viewer tweeted, “Stop. You guys are just playing and just messing around? Funny joke, right? Right? Hello? PLEASE SHOW US JACKSON.”

