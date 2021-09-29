Rookie Police Officer Heroically Drags Man From Burning Car on California Highway

By Tom O'Brien
A rookie police officer’s training came in handy when he helped pull a driver from a burning car. It happened in San Jose, California.

Officer Pedro Garcia was driving along the highway when he saw a car in flames.

Officials say the driver was slumped over the steering wheel, unconscious, and the flames had fused his shoes to the floor of the car. 

Officer Garcia grabbed the man under his arms in what’s known as a dummy lift and dragged him away from the car. 

The whole rescue was captured by a camera attached to a responding fire department vehicle. 

The driver was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries. 

Officer Garcia was not injured and is now being hailed a hero for his quick thinking and bravery after going into such a dangerous situation. 

