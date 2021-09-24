Ronan Keating’s son Cooper, 4, rushed to hospital as singer says he’s ‘worried sick’

RONAN Keating told fans he’s “worried sick” after his four-year-old son Cooper was rushed to hospital.

Boyzone’s 44-year-old star shared photos of his four-year-old boy with Storm. He was seen on a ward in an oxygen mask.

Ronan Keating's four year old son Cooper has been rushed to hospital

Ronan shares Cooper with wife Storm

It’s not yet clear what happened to the youngster however Ronan spoke of their terrifying hospital dash and said his son had been “a trooper”.

He shared another picture with Cooper, showing him in better spirits and sitting up on his bed watching cartoons.

Ronan thanked staff at Chelsea and Westminster Hospitals and captioned the photos with: “Not the 24 hours I had envisioned. But you never know what your life holds. This little boy is a true Trooper.

“I’m blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride. I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”

Celebrities rushed to show their support for him.

Jamie Rednapp said: “Hope all ok mate ❤️.”

Aaron Crascall wrote: “sending love!” and Jason Manford said: “Thinking of you mate.”

Ronan and his fashion designer wife Storm, 39, share two kids.

Storm was a Boyzone singer who married Ronan in 2015. They met while working on the Australian X Factor.

They are also parents to Cooper, their son, and Coco, who was born in 2017.

Storm disclosed that she is now facing a year of rehabilitation after undergoing emergency surgery to her spine.

Last month she was diagnosed with cauda Equina syndrome, which is a rare condition in which the nerves of the lower back are severely compressed.

Although her surgery was successful, she faces many challenges in her full recovery.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “You’ve got to give the nerves 12 months post-surgery. It’s a long time to wait but between now and then I’m on a rigorous programme that will ease up as I get stronger.”

Storm was overwhelmed with emotion when her surgeon told her the operation had gone well and that her life was likely to return to the normal in the future.

She explained: “It wasn’t until the surgeon said it was a success that I broke down. After that, I was overwhelmed with emotions for a few weeks. You panic. You realise what your life would’ve looked like and that I wouldn’t have been able to drive to school, or gone on holidays.

“My view definitely changed a lot since I had that scare. I’m still going through rehabilitation at the minute. I’m not 100 per cent perfect, but I’m very guilty of never making time for myself. I don’t have a good balance. But now I believe you can’t ignore your body. You’ve got to make time and look after yourself.”

Storm initially needed medical help for a “very bad prolapsed disc”, but it ended up being much more serious when she was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, which if untreated can lead to paralysis.

Ronan praised his 'little trooper' and thanked the hospital

