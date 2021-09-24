Ronan Keating forced to miss The One Show due after hospital dash with four-year-old son

Ronan Keating was forced to pull out of The One Show on Thursday evening due to his son Cooper being rushed to hospital.

Alex Scott and Boyzone frontman Alex Keating were supposed to present Thursday’s programme.

Ronan was to be replaced by Gethin Jones, a former Blue Peter presenter.

Just an hour before the episode aired, a tweet on the One Show’s account announced that the hosts for the latest episode would be Gethin and Alex along with guests including Natale Imbruglia, Greg James and JJ Chalmers.

Ronan, 44, announced earlier that Storm, 39, and he had taken their son, Cooper, to the hospital. However, he didn’t give any further details.









Ronan later on took to his social media to share a picture of Cooper sat up in his hospital bed whilst playing on a laptop saying: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store.

“This little guy is an absolute Trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm.

“Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride.”









Ronan also thanked the hospital staff at Chelsea and Westminster who had helped his family and he added: “I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”

The dad-of-five also shared a photo of his son to his Instagram story.

Cooper was shown making a mess while being cared for by nurses in his hospital bed.

Ronan added: “Never allowed to do this at home.”









He and wife his Storm are also parents to their one-year-old daughter who was born in March of last year, Coco.

He told Central Recorder at the time: “The plan was to take a three-week holiday, but it has turned into four months.

“It’s been amazing to be there for every single moment, from waking up in the morning, looking at her, to every bath and bedtime.

“It’s been a very special experience to witness her progress every single day.”

Storm and Roman tied the knot back in 2015 and Ronan described himself as a ‘hands on’ dad as he took extended parental leave after Coco was born.

Ronan is also blessed with a son Jack, 22, as well as two daughters Missy (20 and Ali (16), from his previous marriage with Yvonne Connelly.

Friday’s One Show will continue on BBC One at 7pm