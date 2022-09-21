Ron Johnson slips inadvertently and declares he condones white supremacy

Republican Senator Ron Johnson is mocked for tripling over his words during an interview Fox NewsInterview and accidentally said he ‘condones white supremacy’ rather than ‘condemns.

Conversation was centered around white supremacy, which was a real problem that other members of Congress frequently discussed.

“My ranking member would always be bringing up white supremacy, which I condone — I mean, I condemn —”He said.

“This is who the Republicans are and have been for a while now,”Twitter user activist David Rothschild

An unfortunate slip-up.

