Ron Johnson: He ‘Condones White Supremacy on Fox

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, in a slip of the tongue on Tuesday, told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo that he “condones”White supremacy.

He quickly added, “He!” “condemns”It and the Proud boys, an extreme right-wing group that helped plan and participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol Building in Washington D.C.

While discussing a favorite Republican talking point, President Biden’s son, Hunter, Bartiromo mentioned Congressman Jim Jordan’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show Monday night. According to Jordan, the FBI is “infiltrating” her home. “working to open more investigations into so-called domestic violent extremism in order to make the threat appear larger than it really was,”Many of the January 6th events were also recorded. “victims”should not be imprisoned for their participation in the insurrection.

Johnson, who is running for reelection this year, agreed that the current administration’s investigations into domestic terrorism are not as important as dealing with “cyber threats” “drug trafficking.”

He stated, “When I was chairman of Homeland Security, we’d have an annual threat hearing. And my ranking member would always be bringing up white supremacy which you know, I condone. I mean, I condemn.”

Johnson added, “This is literally four years ago, they’re all concerned about white supremacy. When we have cyber threats when we have, you know, the drug trafficking, we have so many other threats facing this nation. You know, what is going on here?”

He suggested Attorney General Merrick Garland should investigate, instead of the Jan. 6-investigation. “the more than 570 riots that occurred during the summer of 2020,”Minneapolis police shot George Floyd to death during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Johnson doesn’t condone white supremacy. He just wants Black Lives Matter protestors investigated rather than the Proud Boy.

Watch and listen to Johnson’s slip at the top of this post or watch the entire interview segment Here.

Record: An earlier version incorrectly stated Johnson committed the error on Fox News. Johnson’s appearance was on the Fox Business Network.