Romanian Film ‘Blue Moon,’ Jessica Chastain Win at San Sebastian

On a night where women swept the board at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Romanian director Alina Grigore took the top prize for her coming-of-age drama “Blue Moon,” while Jessica Chastain shared the Best Leading Performance award for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Full story to come.
OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES
Golden Shell for Best Film: “Blue Moon,” Aline Grigore
Special Jury Prize: “Earwig,” Lucile Hadžihalilović
Silver Shell for Best Director: “As in Heaven,” Tea Lindeburg
Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain; “As in Heaven,” Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl
Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: “Who’s Stopping Us,” the ensemble
Best Screenplay: “Benediction,” Terence Davies
Best Cinematography: “Undercover,” Claire Mathon
OTHER SECTIONS
New Directors’ Award: “Unwanted,” Lena Lanskih
New Directors’ Award (Special Mention): “Carajita,” Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra
Horizontes Latinos Award: “Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo
San Sebastian Audience Award: “Petite Maman,” Céline Sciamma
Audience Award for Best European Film: “Between Two Worlds,” Emmanuel Carrère
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “Vortex,” Gaspar Noé
Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award (Special Mention): “They Carry Death,” Helena Girón, Samuel M. Delgado
TVE Another Look Award: Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo
Spanish Cooperation Award: “Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo
Irizar Basque Film Award: “Maixabel,” Iciar Bollain
Irizar Basque Film Award (Special Mention): “Kuartk Valley,” Maider Oleaga