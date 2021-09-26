Romanian Film ‘Blue Moon,’ Jessica Chastain Win at San Sebastian

By Brandon Pitt
In
On a night where women swept the board at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Romanian director Alina Grigore took the top prize for her coming-of-age drama “Blue Moon,” while Jessica Chastain shared the Best Leading Performance award for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Full story to come.

OFFICIAL SELECTION PRIZES

Golden Shell for Best Film: “Blue Moon,” Aline Grigore

Special Jury Prize: “Earwig,” Lucile Hadžihalilović

Silver Shell for Best Director: “As in Heaven,” Tea Lindeburg

Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance (tied): “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Jessica Chastain; “As in Heaven,” Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl

Silver Shell for Best Supporting Performance: “Who’s Stopping Us,” the ensemble

Best Screenplay: “Benediction,” Terence Davies

Best Cinematography: “Undercover,” Claire Mathon


OTHER SECTIONS

New Directors’ Award: “Unwanted,” Lena Lanskih

New Directors’ Award (Special Mention): “Carajita,” Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra

Horizontes Latinos Award: “Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo

San Sebastian Audience Award: “Petite Maman,” Céline Sciamma

Audience Award for Best European Film: “Between Two Worlds,” Emmanuel Carrère

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award: “Vortex,” Gaspar Noé

Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Award (Special Mention): “They Carry Death,” Helena Girón, Samuel M. Delgado

TVE Another Look Award: Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo

Spanish Cooperation Award: “Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo

Irizar Basque Film Award: “Maixabel,” Iciar Bollain

Irizar Basque Film Award (Special Mention): “Kuartk Valley,” Maider Oleaga

