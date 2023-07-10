Roman Reigns Parents: What we know about them

Roman Reigns is a descendant of legendary wrestlers, but how do his parents treat him outside the ring. Continue reading to find out more. Source: Getty Images

Roman Reigns is a well-known wrestler and member of Anoa’i’s family. The Usos are Roman Reigns’ cousins and founded The Bloodline on July 20, 2021. Even though they parted ways in 2023, this tag-team remains strong. The Wild Samoans were another great tag team in Roman’s day. They included someone who was very important to him.

Roman Anoa’i’s father, Leati “Sika” Anoa’i, was a WWE star years before Roman. Roman’s mother Patricia Anoa’i, nee Hooker has supported her son’s WWE career. What else do we know about Roman and his parents? Is Roman’s family still intact? Find out all about it below!

Roman Reigns’ father was a legend in the world of wrestling.

Anoa’i is a family of wrestlers. Wild Samoans, a legendary family tag team consisting of Roman’s dad Sika and Roman’s Uncle Afa was one such legend. They made their debut. WWE debut In 1979 they won the first World Tag Team Championship. Roman and Roman continued training wrestlers after they split up in 1991. Later, they were inducted into WWE Hall of Fame Roman Roman participated in a 2007 ceremony.

Roman stated that his dad and Uncle set up shop at the Bay in California when they came to the Island. Muscle & Fitness You can also find out more about the interview by clicking here. In 2020, we’ll be back. When he, his brothers, and their friends started to wrestle, they had just moved from one region to another. He fell in pensacola when he discovered the Panhandle territory and Alabama territory.

Roman Reigns’ mother is a strong supporter of Roman’s career in wrestling.

Patricia has attended several wrestling matches of Roman. Roman was praised for his love of Patricia on TikTok, back in December 20,22. The video that showed the two hugging at the end of a match had gone viral.

Roman, a son of Roman, said in 2020 that his mother taught him “damn near everything.” Roman also added, “I wasn’t afraid physically but I was more scared to disappoint her than get hit”. If I disappointed her, it would be physically painful to me.

Patricia Anoa’i is mostly known for Roman Anoa’i and Matthew Rosey Anoa’i. Vanessa Anoa’i, Marytza Anoa’i, and Summer D. Anoa’i. Sika and she separated some time back, but their current relationship remains unknown.