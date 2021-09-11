Roman Kemp positive to Covid withdraws from Soccer Aid!

Roman Kemp has withdrawn from Saturday’s Soccer Aid charity match due to coronavirus. Capital FM host Roman Kemp had spent hours training with colleagues before he learned the news.

Roman Kemp had to cancel his participation in this weekend’s Soccer Aid match due to coronavirus.

Capital FM’s star took to social media to announce that he had been tested positive for the bug and that he would not be able to attend Saturday’s fundraiser.

“I’m absolutely gutted. I’ve had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night, “The 28-year old started a trio of tweets.

“I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! The star thanked his coworkers for helping him during his morning shift. He is now recovering at home.

“Big thanks as well to @aimeevivian & @itswillmanning for stepping in on Capital Breakfast this morning.

“Going to attempt to get on-air Monday from my bed.”

The radio star then went on to encourage his 280,400 Twitter followers to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“AND am just extremely grateful that I have had BOTH vaccine jabs before catching this, “In his last tweet, he admitted to it.

“If you’re still wondering if you should get it please please do.”

Roman’s positive coronavirus testing could put the whole Soccer Aid competition at risk, but bosses are apparently making sure everyone is safe.

Roman had previously trained on Thursday with his teammates Mark Wright, Yungblud or Paddy McGuinness before he found out he had the virus.

The media personality tested positive for the virus Friday. However, concerns remain about the spread of the virus to the rest of his team.

“It is worrying for everyone involved in Soccer Aid however as Roman was training with a lot of the players yesterday and has been in close contact with so many people,” a source told The Sun.

““Keeping the teams and those working on Soccer Aid Covid-safe is the organisers’ top priority.”

Alex Scott and Dermot O’Leary are the presenting team due to host Saturday night’s Soccer Aid match.

This charity match is played at Manchester City’s Etihad stadium. Many famous faces will be on the pitch.

Famous footballers include Ashley Cole, Jamie Redknapp, Paul Scholes Emile Hiskey, and David James.

Jamie’s dad Harry Redknapp has returned as Manager of Soccer Aid World XI FC. Micah Richards will be joining the England coaching staff with David Seaman as goalkeeping coaches.

Love Island star Kem Cetinay is confirmed to be joining the football stars Paddy McGuinness (Chunkz), Olly Murs (Mark Wright), Paddy McGuinness (Mark Wright), and James Arthur (Olly Murs).

Maya Jama will return as a pundit. She will be reporting live from this star-studded pitch.

Soccer Aid will be aired on ITV at 7.30 pm Saturday night.