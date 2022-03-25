Rolling Stones’ Live at El Mocambo’ Album is Released after 45 Years

Official release of a legendary gig the Rolling Stones performed in 1977 as a one-off will be May 13. “Live at the El Mocambo”It is available as a digitally-separated 2-CD set or quadruple LP.

The Stones occasionally did this. “underplays” over the years, but probably none more notorious than their showing at a 300-capacity club in March ’77. Four songs were released on The “Love You Live” album that followed in September of that year, which mostly consisted of material captured earlier in far bigger settings, even as fans wished they’d just gotten the full club set instead.

Two songs have been released — “Rip This Joint” and “It’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll” — in advance of the full album, which arrives May 13.

Secret 1977 shows saw the band being billed as The Cockroaches, for appearances March 4 and 5. The mystery group was opening for April Wine, a Canadian band that turned out to actually be the opening act for Stones.

The entire show is included on the new album, plus three songs from the opening night. This makes it a total of 23 tracks.

Many of the songs were taken from the new album. “Black and Blue”Album and one “Worried About You,”The Stones did not release the album until they had compiled their odds-and ends album. “Tattoo You”Four years into the future, 1981. Other classics are also included from their long history. Of greatest importance is the inclusion of covers, mostly from blues music, “Little Red Rooster,” “Mannish Boy,” “Worried Life Blues” “Route I 66.”

You can find the full list of tracks here:

1. Honky Tonk Women (Live At the El Mocambo 1977).

2. All Down The Line (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

3. Hand Of Fate Live at El Mocambo 1977

4. Route 66 (Live At El Mocambo 1977).

5. Fool to cry (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

6. Crazy Mama (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

7. Mannish Boy (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

8. Crackin’ Up (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

9. Dance Little Sister (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

10. Around and Around (Live At the El Mocambo 1977).

11. Tumbling Dice (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

12. Hot Stuff (Live At the El Mocambo 1977).

13. Star Star (Live at El Mocambo 1977

14. Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

15. Worried Life Blues (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

16. Little Red Rooster (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

17. It’s Only Rock ‘N’Roll (But It’s Good) (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

18. Rip This Joint Live at El Mocambo 1977

19. Brown Sugar (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

21. Melody (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

22. Luxury (Live at El Mocambo 1977).

23. Worried About You (Live at El Mocambo 1977).