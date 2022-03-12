Rolling Stone, Meta and Meta Bring the Creator House To SXSW

It’s once again time for content creation’s créme de la créme to begin their annual descent into Austin, but this year, the SXSW conference will converge tech and art in an entirely new dimension. Welcoming to Rolling Stone and Meta’s SXSW ‘Creator House’.

The Creator House will host thought-leadership panels and conversations on March 18th and 19. These discussions and panels will focus on the future of the creator economy. Cultural commentators will share their insights and spark new thinking to help navigate an age when curiosity and creativity serve as currency. To complete an unforgettable weekend, the speaker series will include live performances by leading acts and cutting edge activations.

Speakers you must see include Lady Phe, the brains behind Lady Phe and tastemaker designer-DJ Tedra. ‘Breonna’s Garden’ (an immersive AR experience dedicated to Breonna Taylor), will offer invaluable insight for women hoping to break the ‘Blockchain Boys Club.’This all-female panel will promote gender equality in the digital economy, while emphasizing its potential to democratize and transform the art market.

Deja Foxx and Amber Whittington, activists, will lead the panel ‘Socially Conscious.’The pair will assess the effectiveness of viral movements in facilitating real-world change and gain support for their respective causes (reproductive and LGBTQIA+).

Entertainment professionals who have dreams of viral success ‘The Ten Content Commandments’Your new doctrine. This interactive convo will unite a collection of creators before a live audience where they’ll conceptualize ten rules to secure an algorithmic foothold and amass a loyal following. Similar collaborations are expected from top creators. ‘Cashing in on Clout,’ where they’ll break down the necessary methods to capitalize on engagement and the revenue building blocks that lead to a sustainable financial model for the room’s aspiring influencers.

No, of course. Rolling StoneA complete analysis of the ever-changing music industry would not be part of the -designed tutelage. In ‘Changing the Game’A moderator will be in touch with musicians whose lives have been forever changed by creator-first platforms.

As if the speaker series weren’t enough, the Creator House will offer myriad spaces for its attendees to put their learnings to use in real time. An Instagram and Facebook Reels studio will encourage outside-the-box collaboration as attendees take full advantage of vibrant backdrops and eye-catching projections to let the room’s collective imagination run wild. For those seeking an experience with virtual reality, Meta will be bringing Quest 2 headsets so attendees can have a multi-player face off in everyone’s favorite VR rhythm game Beat Saber.

Top-tier musicians will perform live at the end of each day. R&B impresario Tone Stith will headline Friday night’s programming (3/18), while California’s own Destiny Rogers is prepared to demonstrate her chops as soul-pop’s newest wunderkind in a concluding set on Saturday night (3/19).

SXSW Creator House offers a tailored how-to for any creative pursuit. This course is intended to be a crash-course. Rolling Stone x Meta’s two-day program will put creators in the room with like-minded changemakers who’ve taken up permanent residence on our social feeds.

Have you got your SXSW badge yet? You can register to join the Creator House if this is you Click Here!