Rolling Stone Live is returning to Coachella in a major wa

Coachella is one of the biggest music events of the year, and Rolling Stone is back again to make its mark on the storied festival. In partnership with Meta, Rolling Stone Live is bringing the ultimate concert, lounge, and pool party experience, complete with unparalleled access to marquee performers and must-see up-and-comers.

From specialty cocktails to a stacked lineup featuring Gryffin, Blxst, James Hype, Grace McKagan, Carwash, and more, the ARRIVE Palm Springs will be the premier destination to celebrate music, fashion, tech, creators, and so much more throughout Coachella’s opening weekend.

Meta will have a substantial presence as the brand partners with Rolling Stone for the second iteration of the Creator House—a content creation hub that’ll sport a Reels Remix studio and demos of Meta hardware , including Meta Quest 2 VR headsets and Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses .

Sin City’s newest and largest hospitality destination, Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group, will serve as the official hotel and nightlife partners for the latest iteration of Rolling Stone Live, presented by Meta.

Throughout the weekend’s festivities, partygoers will get to sample Ciroc’s latest offering, their all-new Vodka Spritz canned cocktails. Other libations will include a Matua Wine chill zone and a sampling station from Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria, ensuring there’s a drink of choice available for everyone in attendance, no matter the palate.

ORIGIN is offering artists, creators, and attendees the unique opportunity to drop by their on-site studio and take part in the Origin Stories content series. Further, the water brand will offer a product sampling station, while elsewhere, Reign promises to keep the party going with a flowing supply of their assorted energy drinks. Of course, no poolside day party is complete without the refreshments, and Core Foods and Tractor Beverage Co. are up to the task.

Feeling spent after a day at the pool? We’ve got you covered! Curl up in the Lovesac StealthTech Lounge, where attendees can test the brand’s Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge Systemwhich provides hidden immersive surround sound, integrated wireless phone charging, and comfort that you won’t find in even the most lavish Palm Springs Airbnb. While some choose to lounge, the party’s tech enthusiasts can head over to the AbraConquer Crypto Cafe at Cartel Coffee, where they can access an array of surprise drops.

As if all that weren’t enough, partygoers will experience the iconic Lucky Brand with the launch of its Future Fantastic pop-up show that’s been carefully curated in partnership with Stoned Fox.

Looking to get in on the fun? Registration is open now, and you can RSVP to attend here. For the latest announcements and info on Rolling Stone Live presented by Meta, follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

We look forward to seeing you in sunny Palm Springs for a weekend you won’t want to miss!