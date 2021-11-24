“Rogers the Musical” was inspired by a “Hamilton” billboard

The “Hawkeye”Insider heard from the head writer that “Rogers The Musical”Inspired by “Hamilton.”

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), in the first episode released on Disney+ Wednesday, visits a Broadway musical about Captain America called “Rogers the Musical.”We see one song from the musical in this episode. “I Can Do This All Day,”It is all about the Battle of New York. “The Avengers”all the original Avengers and Ant-Man.

Insider interviewed me previously. “Hawkeye”Director Rhys Thomas stated that it was a “silly idea”He did. Jonathan Igla, however, was the chief writer of “Hawkeye,”Insider later learned that he was the one behind the musical.

“I will say with absolutely zero human humility, it was my idea, and it wasn’t a throwaway idea,”Igla shared Insider. “I tried to present it in a low-key way but it was something that I was always really excited about.”

He continued: “Every day on the way to work, I passed by a Hamilton billboard and one morning I just had the idea. I thought it would be really fun and I wasn’t sure that we would get to feature it in as big a way as we do.

“It was a pleasant surprise. However, Marvel allows for good ideas to flourish and is open to new ideas. It’s a joy to see. It’s a joy to see the posters. It looks like a lot of fun.





In a junket “Hawkeye,”Insider heard from Rhys Thomas as the director and executive producers of Marvel. He said that the Marvel musical idea arose out of the desire to include Hawkeye in the Marvel movies. “last place that [he] would want to be”In episode 1.

“The idea of him watching a live dancer, you know, tap, dancing his way through, something like the battle of New York just felt really funny to me. And so yeah, what started out as just a funny idea. Like I immediately tried backtracking on it because I suddenly realized what it would mean to make it, but Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President], in all fairness to him, said, ‘No, we’ve got to do it now,'” Thomas said.

Thomas stated that he would be happy to perform a full MCU musical. “Hawkeye”Variety reports that Hailee and Renner star in the movie Stars. Be interested in performing a full-length musical.

“We spoke about the idea of an ‘Avengers’ musical back on the first ‘Avengers’ [movie], and we were all kind of joking about it,” Renner said. “But yeah, [‘Rogers’] was just oddly great and awful at the same time, and I’ve mixed feelings about it.”