Roger Waters from Pink Floyd has stirred up debate on the internet after appearing in Nazi style uniform while performing a song from The Wall.

Roger Waters, the veteran music icon, is in the middle of his This Is Not A Drill Tour, an extensive continent-spanning tour of arena concerts that began in the US in summer last year and continues to Europe. During the shows, fans can expect a comprehensive showing of all of Pink Floyd’s biggest hits, from Money to Wish You Were Here. Waters’ appearance onstage in what looked like a Nazi uniform during a recent Pink Floyd show sparked an intense debate on social networks.

Roger Waters wears Nazi uniforms during The Wall concert

The performances that appear to have sparked the controversy over Waters’ costume took place in Berlin on May 17 and 18, when the ex-Pink Floyd star played a doubleheader at the Mercedez Benz arena.

During the start of the second act, Waters emerged on stage wearing what appeared to be a Nazi-like uniform, as he performed the track In The Flesh – from the album, and subsequent rock opera, The Wall.

Waters’ outfit consisted of a black trench coat with a red armband bearing two crosses that appeared similar to a swastika emblem. In the rock opera version of The Wall, In The Flesh represents the moment the play’s protagonist embarks on a drug-fuelled hallucination, in which he imagines himself as a fascist dictator on stage at a rally.

Rogers fired a fake gun into the crowd at the end of the song.

Controversial costume prompts debate online

Stills and videos from the concert have subsequently been posted on Twitter and opinions on the performance and Rogers’ costume have been rather split.

Some have called the Nazi costume and performance antisemitic, while others have defended Rogers based on artistic expression. They claim that the intent of the performance was to show the dangers associated with fascism.

“At a performance in Germany, Roger Waters dressed up as an SS soldier and pretended to fire a rifle”, tweeted one Rogers detractor. “How any person with a conscience can pay money to see this vile human is beyond me.”

In response to that post, another user defended the Comfortably Numb singer, writing: “a huge reason Roger Waters is so cool is that he knows how to make satire that’s both very good & simultaneously also extremely on the nose, you’d think even a fool wouldn’t get it wrong. But then there’s people like this”.

Berlin police investigating Waters

Though the crux of the debate has taken place online, it would appear the discourse around Rogers’ performance has eclipsed the social media bubble.

The following is a list of Reports, Berlin police have launched an investigation into Waters, with the force telling The Guardian that “An investigation has been opened over the costume displayed at the concerts on 17 and 18 May”.

In Germany it is illegal to display images associated with Nazism. There are exceptions for educational purposes and performances.

Waters’ response to the controversy has been a Statement on Twitter, where he claimed: “The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice, and bigotry in all its forms.”