Roger Stone Facing Backlash After Comparing Casey DeSantis To Lady Macbeth

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

A Politico piece about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ wife has sparked a lot of controversy. Roger Stone, a Donald Trump supporter and operative in the article compares Casey DeSantis with Lady Macbeth. Republican strategist John Thomas said Florida’s governor would not be in the position he holds without her. Casey had been working as a television anchor and reporter in 2009 when she got married to DeSantis. Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian provides more information.

