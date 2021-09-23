Roger Michell dead: Notting Hill and My Cousin Rachel director dies aged 65

Director Roger Michell, whose films include Notting Hill, Venus and My Cousin Rachel, has died at the age of 65, his publicist has told the PA news agency.

