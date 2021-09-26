Rocky Carroll’s Fatherhood & His Only Child Elissa: This is What We Know

American actor Rocky Carroll has been in the entertainment industry for more than three decades. He is better known for his roles in classic series like “Chicago Hope,” “ROC,” and his character as Director Leon Vance on the CBS series “NCIS.”

Carroll began playing his character in season five of the series, and since then, it has crossed over to the series’ spin-offs of Los Angeles and New Orleans. He also made his directorial debut after directing an episode in the 12th season of “NCIS.”

Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance on a scene on "NCIS" season 15

Carroll may have a very successful career in the movie industry, but the actor does not take his personal life lightly. He is happily married to Gabrielle Bullock, and the pair have one daughter, Elissa.

WHO IS GABRIELLE BULLOCK

Bullock may not be interested in Hollywood like her husband, but the raving beauty is also an accomplished woman who impacts society as a talented architect. In 1984, she graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with two degrees in architecture and fine arts.

Her degree earned her the recognition as the second African American woman in history to graduate from Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in architecture. She is currently the principal and the director of global diversity at the architectural firm “Perkins and Will.”

Gabrielle Bullock and Rocky Carroll attend The Southern California Institute of Architecture Honors SCI-Arc Alumnus Brendan McFarlane at Century City on November 4, 2010. |

Her position in the film earned her the title of the first African American woman and the first woman to rise to the position of Managing director of the respected establishment.

Bullock has always had a passion for designing for people, irrespective of gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, physical and mental ability, and racial backgrounds, which led her to choose her career.

Her immense impact led her to become the recipient of the Whitney Young Award in 2019. The architect is also the immediate past president of the International Interior Design Association.

She is a member of the board of trustees at the Rhode Island School of Design. In 2018, she got a feature article on her in an edition of Dwell, and Carroll took to Twitter to announce the good news.

BULLOCK’S THOUGHTS ON MOTHERHOOD

Despite their incredible choice of career and busy schedule, Bullock and Carroll make sure to carve out time for themselves and their family. The lovebirds tied the knot on May 25, 1996, and since then, they have stayed happy in their union.

They also co-parent their adoptive daughter, Elissa, very well. The architect and her actor husband adopted Elissa as a newborn baby when the former was 40-years old.

Carroll is a proud father who always serenades his daughter with sweet words in public.

During an interview, Bullock made it known that she had tried several times to have children, but she could not, hence needing an adoption.

The happy mom has also been candid about how she balanced motherhood and her career. She once made it known that traveling much was not an option until Elissa got to eight years.

Bullock’s decision afforded her time to take care of her daughter and spend quality time with her. The architect said when she began traveling, it was a stressful experience, but not traumatic.

So proud of my wife Gabrielle Bullock ! Feature article on her in the latest edition of Dwell… pic.twitter.com/JPwPszf6no — Rocky Carroll (@RockyCOfficial) January 20, 2018

Bullock admitted that as a working mother, everything needed to be in place to soothe her job as an architect and her role as a mother. She learned from her mom, who got divorced and raised two daughters on her own.

Elissa is all grown up, and her parents love keeping her away from the spotlight. However, Bullock occasionally shares snaps that capture her, Elissa, and Carroll on her Instagram page.

The proud mom once shared a montage of pictures, and in one of the slides, Elissa could be seen gently embracing her star dad. She wore a black sleeveless tank top, while Carroll opted for a gray T-shirt.

The pair looked so happy as broad smiles escaped their lips, revealing their dental structure. In the caption, Bullock said that her daughter had just gotten accepted into Loyola Marymount University and added that she was proud of her.

Another post featured the mother and daughter posing side by side with each other. Bullocks and Elissa wore black outfits, and the former gently placed her left hand over her daughter’s shoulder.

CARROLL’S THOUGHTS ON FATHERHOOD

Like his wife, Carroll is a proud father who always serenades his daughter with sweet words in public. Three years ago, Elissa turned 16, the official age for her to finally learn to drive. However, Carroll revealed during an episode of the “Steve TV Show” that he got a different reaction.

Carroll explained that Elissa cared less about driving, which was a total surprise to him, as teenagers always saw driving as a means of escape. Carroll attributed his daughter’s reaction to the presence of technologies and innovations like computers and smartphones.

LIFE OUTSIDE ACTING AND FAMILY

Carroll is mostly affiliated with that movie industry, however, there is more to the actor than movie roles and screen appearances.

The father of one also has a keen interest in singing and dancing. Carroll’s love for singing and dancing comes as no surprise as he is specially trained in the theatre profession.

He attended high school at a performing arts high school, and when he was done, he moved on to Webster University in St Louis, where he graduated with a degree in fine arts.

He showcased his musical skills when he featured in on-stage plays like “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth,” “As You Like It,” and musicals “Little Shop Of Horror” and “Golden Boy.”

Carroll’s outstanding performances earned him the Theatre World Award and the Outer Critics Circle’s Outstanding Debut Performance Award.

Apart from singing and dancing, Carroll is also incredible at playing the trumpet. His talent could be spotted when he starred as Joey Emerson in the 1991 television series “ROC.”