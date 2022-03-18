Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Will Keep Dolly Parton as Nominee Despite Her Wishes

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says it will keep Dolly Parton as a nominee for induction with its ballots already sent out after she requested to be removed.

Responding to her concern that she has “not earned the right to be inducted,” the Rock Hall’s foundation said in a statement Thursday that the music community has seen her “thoughtful note expressing her feeling” and added that her nomination process followed the same process as all artists who have been considered.

“In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement. “From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

Parton on Monday said that though she was flattered with the nomination, the first time she was included on the ballot, she felt she hadn’t earned the right but that she was now inspired to put out a rock and roll record at some point in her career.

The organization said Parton’s nomination, along with the 16 other artists for the Class of 2022, was already sent out earlier this month to the 1,200 general ballot voters, primarily made up of artists themselves.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” it continued.

In the wake of Parton’s request to be removed, some producers have offered to work with her on her presumed rock record, and it’s also inspired several think pieces in the music press such as this one in Pitchfork about how the Rock Hall needs Dolly Parton more than she needs it.

This year’s nominees for the Rock Hall include Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Beck, Carly Simon and A Tribe Called Quest. Parton along with those six were all first-time nominees, while Eminem made the ballot in his first year of consideration. Others on the ballot include Kate Bush, Devo, Eurythmics, Judas Preist, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.