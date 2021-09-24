Robson Green’s life off-screen – ‘affair with vicar’s wife’ to marrying topless model

Robson Green’s life off-screen – 'affair with vicar's wife' to marrying topless model
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Actor and presenter Robson Green may have quite a wholesome image on our TV screens but behind the scenes, he has lived quite a wild life.

The Newcastle FC fan, 56 years old, has been married twice. He even separated from a Reverend.

Best known for hosting Extreme Fishing, Extreme Fishing Challenge and Tales from Northumberland, Robson began his TV career on BBC’s Casualty in 1989 playing hospital porter Jimmy Powell.

He has been a part of many TV shows, including Waterloo Road and Rocket Man. However, he also has roles in City Lights, Being Human, and has presented shows about his passion for fishing.



He released Walking Hadrian's Wall with Robson Green on Channel 5 last year
He released Walking Hadrian’s Wall with Robson Green on Channel 5 last year

You can currently see him in ITV’s Grantchester, playing Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.

Robson is a fantastic actor but his personal drama is just as compelling.

As a teen he went to Dudley Middle Comprehensive School in the ’70s which he left to join the Royal Air Force at 16.

However, his military career did not last. He changed his mind after only two weeks at an officer-training camp and returned to home.



Robson and Zoila, who is Philippino in 2019
Robson and Zoila, who is Philippino in 2019

He found time to achieve five O-levels (now GCSEs), while learning guitar and forming his band, Solid State in 1982.

He married Alison Ogilvie (an occupational therapist) on June 22, 1991. They divorced after eight years.

Vanya Seager (a former Page 3 model) was his second wife while he recorded Unchained Melody for BMG Records in 1995.

They had their son Taylor Seager Green in 2000. They were married the next year.



ITV's Robson and Jim’s Icelandic Fly Fishing Adventure is out this year
ITV’s Robson and Jim’s Icelandic Fly Fishing Adventure is out this year

The ceremony was held in Buckinghamshire following a family celebration in Mauritius.

After 16 years together, the couple revealed that their marriage had “irretrievably broken down” and they were separating.

Robson’s next relationship was an affair with a vicar’s wife in 2016, which eventually caused the end of the Reverend’s marriage and him leaving the church.

Reverend Geoffrey Short (62), had three children with Zoila, his wife of 16-years.



Robson with his ex-wife Alison in 1997
Robson with his ex-wife Alison in 1997

He had been awarded an OBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for his work at his vicarage of St Columba’s, in North Tyneside village Wideopen.

The affair shocked him and made him question his faith.

He told the Mirror: “We had a great life together. People thought she was the ideal vicar’s wife, and she was. She loves the boys and everyone said what a fantastic mother she was.

“Then I got home from work one day and all of a sudden everything changed. She announced she was leaving to live with Robson Green.



Robson with Granchester co-star, Kacey Ainsworth
Robson with Granchester co-star, Kacey Ainsworth

“She said they got talking in the gym and she fell in love. She left ­immediately. This all came as a huge shock to me.”

The Rev was then removed from his parish while the Church of England investigated claims by his first wife, Helen, that he’d left her for Zoila in the 90s.

Rev Short said at the time: “There is a lot of anger towards Green, but as a Christian I have to forgive.”



Robson Green with ex-wife Vanya Seager, a former Page 3 model
Robson Green with ex-wife Vanya Seager, a former Page 3 model

His ex-wife Helen, 63, said: “What goes around comes around.”

Later, Rev Short was reinstated to the Church with the “prayers and support” of Bishop of Newcastle Rt Rev Christine Hardman.

Financially Robson seems to be pretty flush as he has an estimated net worth of around £5million as of 2021.

Robson is a staunch supporter of higher taxes on the wealthy and advocates for protecting the NHS despite his wealth.



His wild life is reflected in the varied roles he can take on in acting
His wild life is reflected in the varied roles he can take on in acting

He said: “Anybody who tells me they’re not going to pay tax… we’ve got an NHS system on its knees… I tell you what, my son was in real trouble when he was young and we took him to the hospital, there were four specialists waiting for him.

“That’s why you pay your taxes. We’ve got a police system who protect us, we’ve got firemen who put out fires. We’ve got defence, man. That’s what tax is for.”

He proudly admitted: “I’m proud to be a 50% tax-payer”.

For more of the latest showbiz news from Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

Latest News

Previous articleSex and the City Star Willie Garson dead And cause of death revealed to be pancreatic cancer in obituary!
Next articleMega Millions Lottery Winning Numbers LIVE 09/24/21 draw ahead of 09/25/21 Powerball jackpot!

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder