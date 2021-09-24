Robson Green’s life off-screen – ‘affair with vicar’s wife’ to marrying topless model

Actor and presenter Robson Green may have quite a wholesome image on our TV screens but behind the scenes, he has lived quite a wild life.

The Newcastle FC fan, 56 years old, has been married twice. He even separated from a Reverend.

Best known for hosting Extreme Fishing, Extreme Fishing Challenge and Tales from Northumberland, Robson began his TV career on BBC’s Casualty in 1989 playing hospital porter Jimmy Powell.

He has been a part of many TV shows, including Waterloo Road and Rocket Man. However, he also has roles in City Lights, Being Human, and has presented shows about his passion for fishing.







You can currently see him in ITV’s Grantchester, playing Detective Inspector Geordie Keating.

Robson is a fantastic actor but his personal drama is just as compelling.

As a teen he went to Dudley Middle Comprehensive School in the ’70s which he left to join the Royal Air Force at 16.

However, his military career did not last. He changed his mind after only two weeks at an officer-training camp and returned to home.







He found time to achieve five O-levels (now GCSEs), while learning guitar and forming his band, Solid State in 1982.

He married Alison Ogilvie (an occupational therapist) on June 22, 1991. They divorced after eight years.

Vanya Seager (a former Page 3 model) was his second wife while he recorded Unchained Melody for BMG Records in 1995.

They had their son Taylor Seager Green in 2000. They were married the next year.







The ceremony was held in Buckinghamshire following a family celebration in Mauritius.

After 16 years together, the couple revealed that their marriage had “irretrievably broken down” and they were separating.

Robson’s next relationship was an affair with a vicar’s wife in 2016, which eventually caused the end of the Reverend’s marriage and him leaving the church.

Reverend Geoffrey Short (62), had three children with Zoila, his wife of 16-years.







He had been awarded an OBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace for his work at his vicarage of St Columba’s, in North Tyneside village Wideopen.

The affair shocked him and made him question his faith.

He told the Mirror: “We had a great life together. People thought she was the ideal vicar’s wife, and she was. She loves the boys and everyone said what a fantastic mother she was.

“Then I got home from work one day and all of a sudden everything changed. She announced she was leaving to live with Robson Green.









“She said they got talking in the gym and she fell in love. She left ­immediately. This all came as a huge shock to me.”

The Rev was then removed from his parish while the Church of England investigated claims by his first wife, Helen, that he’d left her for Zoila in the 90s.

Rev Short said at the time: “There is a lot of anger towards Green, but as a Christian I have to forgive.”







His ex-wife Helen, 63, said: “What goes around comes around.”

Later, Rev Short was reinstated to the Church with the “prayers and support” of Bishop of Newcastle Rt Rev Christine Hardman.

Financially Robson seems to be pretty flush as he has an estimated net worth of around £5million as of 2021.

Robson is a staunch supporter of higher taxes on the wealthy and advocates for protecting the NHS despite his wealth.







He said: “Anybody who tells me they’re not going to pay tax… we’ve got an NHS system on its knees… I tell you what, my son was in real trouble when he was young and we took him to the hospital, there were four specialists waiting for him.

“That’s why you pay your taxes. We’ve got a police system who protect us, we’ve got firemen who put out fires. We’ve got defence, man. That’s what tax is for.”

He proudly admitted: “I’m proud to be a 50% tax-payer”.