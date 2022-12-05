Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse and their Girlfriend Attend First Red Carpet Event Together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were all smiles for their red carpet debut. Over the weekend, the couple walked side-by-side and gave each other adoring looks at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. They were seen being affectionately in London in 2018 by the Batman actor, who is 36, and Love, Rosie actress, 30 respectively, which sparked romance rumors. Numerous outlets confirmed their relationship. The couple kept their relationships private over the years. Interview with Central Recorderday Times in 2019, Pattinson spoke for the first time about Waterhouse, along with his previous relationships with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs. Waterhouse was his answer to a question posed by Pattinson. “Do I have to?” Even though he has nice words to say about his ex girlfriends.

“If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” Pattinson added later. “If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better.” He continued, “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away, and you’ll go completely mad.” During Pattinson’s For March 2022, interview GQHe mentioned a time in which she had teased him about the fact that their repairman was a big fan of DC Comics. “He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him,” Pattinson said.

IT’S A PARTY! Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are watching. #DiorMenFall Egypt, Cairo today. 💕 pic.twitter.com/7qkq5PFw0U — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) December 3, 2022

“And I’m looking at her, like, ‘Shut the f— up! Why are you doing this to me?’ ” He added. “She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.” Interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live Pattinson spoke earlier in the year about his experience watching The Batman with Waterhouse. Pattinson, who was afraid of seeing his own work on the screen, told Jimmy Kimmel about Waterhouse’s answer to The Batman. “kind of changed the entire thing. “It’s unlikely she watches superhero movies.” he explained. “Just by seeing it grabbing her attention, she reached out to touch it. [to her face]It was so hard to believe that I had a tear in my eye. It was then that I realized, “No!” “