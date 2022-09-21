Robert Downey Jr. almost never played Iron Man until Tom Cruise made it happen.

There was once a world where Robert Downey Jr wasn’t Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, because action stud Tom Cruise was Marvel’s first choice.

“I am Iron Man.” Try reading that in Tom Cruise’s voice because that was nearly reality in 2008.

Robert Downey Jr. was a blockbuster star because of his portrayal as Tony Stark, an egotistical but secretly caring tech genius. After 11 years of building the most extensive movie world known as the MCU, Downey retired his metal and suit- hopefully not for good – after his character sacrificed himself for the universe in End Game.

Things could’ve panned out entirely different as Tom Cruise was initially approached to channel the fan-favorite superhero, and was determined to inject his own touch into the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. almost never became Iron Man

Cruise is well-known for his jaw-dropping stunts in Mission: Impossible, Top Gun and other films. He opened up to the public. IGN Why he declined to accept the offer, two years before filming began.

“They [Marvel Studios] came to me at a certain point and, when I do something, I wanna do it right,”He explained. “If I commit to something, it has to be done in a way that I know it’s gonna be something special.

“And as it was lining up, it just didn’t feel to me like it was gonna work. I need to be able to make decisions and make the film as great as it can be, and it just didn’t go down that road that way.”

Noting that he’s had “never just made a movie to make a movie” the 60-year-old actor admitted Iron Man didn’t sound challenging enough at the time.

“It [War of the Worlds] was an adventure for me. And for [Iron Man], it just wasn’t panning out, so far. As of yet…”He concluded.

It’s no secret that Cruise pours his heart and soul into all his projects – literally. Cruise is one the few actors who risk their lives to entertain the public.

Remember this Time he scaled down Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol? Dangling out of the world’s tallest building on the 130th floor was all Cruise.

Look out for his incredible motorcycle jump off a cliff in 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, the franchise’s upcoming seventh installment.

View Instagram Post

Iron Man 2 actor was almost the star role

Cruise wasn’t the only celebrity considered for the role before Downey Jr. Director Jon Favreau approached Sam Rockwell even before the screenplay was created.

“We had a phone conversation about it, and then I didn’t hear anything and that was it,”Rockwell said MTV 2009

“They were like, we don’t have a script but this is the deal and this is the character.”

Favreau offered the job of Justin Hammer, Stark’s business rival, one blockbuster later. Rockwell firmly accepted as not only was he a fan of the first film, but his girlfriend – Leslie Bibb – portrayed reporter and Tony Stark’s fling Christine Everheart.

Show more

Robert Downey Jr. almost never played Iron Man, as Tom Cruise turned him down