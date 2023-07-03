Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro died as his mother Drena said ‘I’m not sure how I’ll live without your love’

ROBERT De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has died.

Drena, the mother of the deceased 19-year old girl announced her death today on social media and stated: “I’m not sure how I’ll live without you”.

She told him: “My precious angel, you have been my love beyond all words since I first felt you inside me.

“You were my happiness, my heart and the only thing that ever was real and pure in my existence.

You are in my thoughts. “I wish I were with you right now.” I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

You were deeply loved and appreciated, and I wished that only love could have saved your life.

Drena, the daughter adopted by Robert Abbott after his marriage to Diahnne ABbott.

Hollywood’s biggest star also has Raphael and Julian as well as Elliot. Helen and Gia are his daughters.

Robert and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their seventh child Gia in April 2023.

Toukie shares twins Julian, Aaron and Toukie with Toukie’s ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Robert’s first wife Diahnne and Robert share a son, Raphael.

This is a developing story…

