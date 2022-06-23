Robb Elementary to Be Demolished, ‘You Can Never Ask a Child to Go Back or a Teacher to Go Back’

Robb Elementary School, the site of the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last month, will be demolished, according to NBC News.

On Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin spoke at a council meeting and said that, “You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school ever.”

He said that after speaking with the school superintendent, Robb Elementary will be demolished.

“My understanding — and I had this discussion with the superintendent — that school will be demolished,” he said.

No timeline has been set, according to NBC News.

Previously, President Joe Biden gave his approval for the school to be torn down following the massacre, NBC News said.

Historically, schools where mass shootings took place, like Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, were demolished for similar reasons.

The news comes as the first interior images of the Uvalde school shooting were released.

The new pictures show police officers in the hallway 19 minutes into the massacre armed with even more firepower than previously thought. Also, the Department of Public Safety director, Steve McCraw, told the public hearing that the classroom door the cops waited to open was unlocked.

Steven McCraw spoke at a recent state Senate hearing saying the police response was an “abject failure” and accused the on-scene commander of putting officers’ lives above the students, according to BBC.