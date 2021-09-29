Rob Shuter in his New Book “The 4 Word Answer” Writes Jennifer Lopez’s is Kind to Herself

JENNIFER Lopez’s secret to success is that she is kind to herself, says celebrity knowledge power-house Rob “Naughty But Nice” Shuter in his new top-rated, self-help book ‘The 4 Word Answer: Who Are You in 4 Words.”

Rob, who has worked with some of the biggest stars in the world, including Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, Alicia Keys, Jessica Simpson, Jon Bon Jovi, and even British Royalty, has his first book out with exclusive insights into why the celebrities he’s worked with are so wildly successful.

Jennifer Lopez’s secret to success is she is kind to herself, according to celeb guru Rob Shuter

Rob’s new book The 4 Word Answer shares world-class stars’ secrets to success

When it comes to JLo, Rob told Central Recorder: “Kindness is the secret to success! Every successful person I’ve ever met is kind enough that they are comfortable in their skin. I have seen firsthand that no one is kinder to themselves than Jennifer Lopez.

“Nothing is kinder than accepting yourself. Jennifer doesn’t say cruel things to herself. That voice telling us that we are ‘not good enough- it has to be silenced.”

‘FOUR SIMPLE WORDS’

Rob added, “Jennifer believes that if they can’t be kind, they have to go! You are not broken—but the way you have been thinking about yourself is.”

As Rob explained to Central Recorder, The 4 Word Answer is a mindset.

“Every super-successful person I have ever met could describe themselves in just a few simple words. The entire marketing, branding, and PR departments’ only job are to figure this out and then promote it. It was the most important question you will ever ask: ‘Who am I?’”

“Only those comfortable enough in their own skin know the answer. And only those who know the answer will be successful. I’m going to help you discover who you are in just 4 words.” Rob said.

Rob added that smartness is another important trait that successful people share. He also said that he has a chapter about Jessica Simpson who embodies this idea.

“Jess, like so many other successful people believes that the only thing that makes anyone smart is their willingness to try. Smart thinking about winning, not losing – it’s a positive mindset.”

Diddy also gave Rob an important perspective on success.

‘REJECTION IS A GIFT’

“Diddy taught me that the most important person in your life is you. He understands that when people treat you as if you were important, you will realize that you don’t need them. When people don’t like you, leave.

“Diddy understands that rejection is an important gift. But the most important lesson I learned from Diddy is if you are not doing the work, you don’t deserve the results.”

Rob added that one of the most powerful quotes he’s heard from a celebrity he’s worked with is Diddy.

“Diddy told me – ‘f you are chasing your dreams, you are not running fast enough.’”

Rob’s new top-rated book shares the secrets of success to the biggest stars in the world credit : Post Hill Press / Simon & Schuster