Rob Kardashian Daughter Dream Posing with Mom Blac Chyna – Fans Are Divided

Former couple Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are doting parents to their adorable daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian. Fans of ex-lovers have seen little Dream grow up since the birth.

Rob and his celebrity sister Dream have shared photos of Dream on social media. Blac Chyna is a proud mom who posts regular snapshots and videos of her adorable baby.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna at Sky Beach Club in Las Vegas on May 28, 2016.

BLAC CHYNA & DREAM TWINNING

She posted stunning photos of herself and Dream in matching outfits recently. Blac Chyna shared a picture on Instagram that showed her wearing a milk-colored two-piece.

Fendi scarf was tied over the model’s long, brown hair. Blac Chyna was also wearing white sneakers.

The dream was held by the socialite and entrepreneur and looked at him. He was wearing a smaller version of the same outfit.

While the little girl didn’t sport white sneakers like her mother, she looked adorable in multicolored sneakers. Dream, however, was very serious as she posed outside.

Photos were uploaded with captions Please read: “When you go out with your bestie and got the same outfit on @fashionnova @novakids.”

FOLLOWERS COMMENTS

Many of the followers shared the post and rushed to the comments to share their opinions. Some fans believed that Blac Chyna was shading the Kardashians as the model and her daughter’s outfits were similar to Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand, Skims.

One fan said there was nothing new about Blac Chyna and Dream’s outfits and revealed that they looked like Kim’s clothing line.

Another follower asked Blac Chyna if she had started wearing Kim’s clothing line. A third respondent again pointed out that the outfits looked like Kim’s design.

Some users criticized the mother and her daughter, while others praised Blac Chyna’s looks and style.

A happy follower tagged Blac Chyna and Dream as the best mother and daughter duo. A second fan dropped love eyes and love emojis and admitted that the image was absolutely stunning.

A third fan Call it They were twins and Dream shared a striking resemblance in appearance with their mother. A fourth fan stated that the precious moment between mother and daughter was priceless. She also Submitted:

“Look at baby’s expression dress like mommie 😍 PRICELESS 😍.”

INSIDE ROB and BLAC CHYNA’S CUSTODY ATTLE

Rob and Blac Chyna All are welcome Dream in November 2016, seven months after they got engaged. Three months after their daughter’s birth, things went awry.

The former lovers were involved in a lengthy custody dispute for Dream after their split. Rob Requested primary custody of his daughter, which was eventually denied.

Blac Chyna’s Instagram photo was commented on by a fan.

They reached an agreement to share Dream’s physical custody last year. According to the agreement filed, the parents were to alternate weekly schedules and spend equal time with their daughter during holidays and vacations.

Despite the court’s decision Rob and Blac Chyna had an unhappy co-parenting relationship. Irrespective of the pair’s relationship, a source made it It is known Rob was well and spending quality time with his family.