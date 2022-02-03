Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment Acquire Aubrey Plaza Thriller Emily the Criminal”

Roadside Attractions won the bidding war and Vertical Entertainment took over the North American rights for the Aubrey Plaza-starring thriller “Emily the Criminal,”According to an insider with knowledge about the deal.

The film was shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It will soon be released in theaters. Redbox joined the partnership in home entertainment distribution, a rare move.

John Patton Ford directed and wrote the film as his feature directorial debut. Plaza starred alongside Tyler Davidson in the title role. Drew Syke produced the film. Plaza stars alongside Theo Rossi, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and Gina Gershon.

“Emily the Criminal”Emily (Plaza), a student debt-laden woman, is locked out of the job marketplace due to her minor criminal record. In desperate need of income, she turns to a covert job to make ends meet. “dummy shopper,”Youcef (Rossi), a charming and charismatic middleman, supplied stolen credit cards that were used to purchase goods. Emily finds herself in a series of job interviews that are not fulfilling her requirements. Soon, she is seduced both by black-market capitalism’s quick cash and illicit thrills. She also becomes more interested in Youcef, her mentor. Together they devise a plan to take their business to Los Angeles’ next level.

Peter Jarowey negotiated the deal on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, Angel An negotiated the deal on behalf of Roadside Attractions, Marc Danon negotiated on behalf of home entertainment rights for Redbox Entertainment and CAA Media Finance, Verve Ventures, and ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

DeadlineThe news was first reported.