Rita Ora speaks out on the Lemon Bikini question after Jay-Z and Beyonce ‘third women’ rumors

RITA Ora dismissed the notion of being “Becky With The Good Hair” in a recent interview with Louis Theroux.

Beyonce, now 32 years old, was confronted by questions about claims that she was once “the third woman” in Jay-Z’s relationship. She has denied it, however.

4 Rita Ora denies that she is Becky With the Good Hair Credit to BBC

4 According to her, her lemon bikini was just a “coincidence” and that her ‘J necklace was actually a r. Credit: Xposure

Rita had the finger pointed at her in 2016 after Beyoncé released the single Lemonade featuring a lyric about ‘Becky’, who had ‘good hair’.

US singer seemed to believe Jay-Z was not faithful with her.

Louis Theroux interviews Rita, a BBC program hosted by Louis Theroux, laughed at the notions and claimed it was her.

Later, she maintained that a snap she took on Snapchat at the time of her wearing a bikini and lemons top was only a snapshot. “coincidence”Add that to the “J” The necklace was a snap “r” That had been deliberately flipped – by another.

Louis asked: “One of the things that comes up a lot when Beyoncé had her album was a mysterious woman called Becky With The Good Hair, who allegedly Jay-Z had cheated on.

“And then at some point in 2016, with Lemonade in the air, you posted a picture of yourself with lemons on your bra and a ‘J’ around your neck.”

Rita sighs and does an eye roll. “Oh my god, that was just a coincidence, and it didn’t occur to me.”

“I swear. And it wasn’t a ‘J’ it was an ‘r’. They flipped it round and it looked like a ‘J’.”

Elle added: “It was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with. This is what I mean, man. Pinch of salt. You’ve gotta take things with a pinch of salt.”

Rita continued: “And that’s what’s insane – I just had to sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘Not Becky’.”

Rita continued to describe how Rita did it. “frustrating” “annoying” It is because people are more curious about it “gossip” She is proud of her achievements in the workplace.

“I feel like everyone is interested in my personal life, like everything else is not worthy enough, which sometimes is frustration because I also have a lot of credentials to sustain my respect,” Elle added.

Louis spoke with Rita also about Rita’s rise to fame as she fled Kosovo in Kosovo as a young child. Rita was with her parents, two brothers and sister.

Her film director husband Taika waititi was also part of the 45-minute documentary. Waititi and she were secretly married this summer.

Taika, a New Zealander born in New Zealand was seen visiting Rita during a music video shoot.

Louis heard from him about how Robert Pattinson, Batman’s star, introduced Rita to him. The two enjoyed a three year friendship that culminated in them becoming romantically together.

Rita, however, said to the documentary maker:[Marriage] This is what I had always wanted to do as a kid.

“He definitely is a great human. He’s awesome.”

4 Rita married Taika Waititi secretly in the summer Credit to BBC