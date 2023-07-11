Rishi is’shocked by the BBC sex photos scandal’ and calls for a ‘rapid and thorough’ investigation.

RISHI Sunak said today that he is “shocked and appalled” at the accusations against a BBC top presenter. He called for a “rapid, thorough investigation by the BBC”.

When he addressed the scandal, for the first-time ever, Prime Minister Blair said that he didn’t know who was the actor.

1 Rishi discussed the BBC presenter controversy with journalists aboard a flight between London and Vilnius, Lithuania. He will be attending the NATO Summit. Photo: AFP

BBC is in crisis after bombshell allegations that a well known broadcaster paid thousands of dollars to an teen who sent him sexual images.

On Tuesday, when speaking to journalists, PM stated: “They are outrageous and disturbing allegations. They certainly are.

The Culture Secretary addressed the audience Director of General “I was reassured that the procedure they will follow is rigourous and swift.

He added, “We have had these reassurances. It’s right to do so.”

The allegations are serious and should be investigated quickly and thoroughly. It is important that this process continues.

On his way to Nato’s summit in Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania, Mr Sunak is asked about the story.

He insisted, “No.”

The social media was rife in speculation, and several celebrities – such as Gary Lineker and Rylan – were forced to state publicly that it wasn’t them.

Nicky Campbell and Jeremy Vine both said that they were in contact with the Police.

Sunak, when asked to comment on the privacy laws in place at that time, said “I’m talking about laws being enforced.”

The BBC has been criticized by MPs from all sides for not acting quickly enough to suspend this star.

A broadcaster launched an investigation to “rapidly confirm the facts”.

At a press briefing today, boss Tim Davie will be expected to answer questions about the current crisis.

Via a legal letter given to the BBC, the youngster insisted nothing “unlawful” or “inappropriate” had happened between them and the presenter – who the youngster did not deny knowing, or receiving cash from.

The legal letter said: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality.”

It also called the parents’ allegations “totally wrong” and claimed there was “no truth” in the claims.

The family of the now-20-year-old teenager, who was a teenager at the time of this incident, stood firm last night in their allegations.

The parents said that they spoke out because they feared the host would encourage their children’s drug addiction.