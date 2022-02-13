Rioter convicted after filmed battering with policeman and police station with skateboard

Rioter convicted after filmed battering with policeman and police station with skateboard
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Rioter convicted after filmed battering with policeman and police station with skateboard

This rioter has been convicted after she was filmed battering a copper and a police station with her skateboard.

Mariella Gedge-Rogers was recorded during the ‘kill the bill’ riots in Bristol in 2021 and was arrested six days later.

During her trial digital evidence including footage from officers’ body worn cameras, CCTV and mobile phone footage was played.

Gedge-Rogers is seen to hit an officer on the head with a skateboard and throw missiles at other officers from the roof of the police station.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here

Latest News

Previous articleKingsley Ben-Adir to Star as Bob Marley in Untitled Biopic for Paramount

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact