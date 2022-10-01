Rings of Power: How Mount Doom and Mordor were Created in Battle Episode

SPOILER ALERT Do not read if you haven’t watched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”Episode 6: Title “Udûn,”Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

There are three more episodes in the inaugural season. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”Finally, the battle sequence fans waited for in the epic fantasy series’ epic fantasy universe was delivered. While not quite as massive as the Battle of Helm’s Deep from the 2002 feature film “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers,”The episode “Udûn,”Still, the series had a significantly increased scope of action, with almost non-stop, nearly-death moments. The finale ended on a huge cliffhanger, which also established one of J.R.R.R’s most significant events. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.

In the episode, dark elf Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his orc army arrive at the mountain fortress where Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) and the Southland villagers are supposed to be holed up. They find it empty instead — until Arondir launches a one-man sneak attack and topples the stone watchtower on top of a good chunk of Adar’s forces. Arondir and his fighters regroup before an even bigger assault by Adar; the Southland villagers seemingly prevail, until they notice that some of Adar’s fallen minions are actually their fellow Southlanders who pled allegiance to Adar in the (false) hope of sparing their lives. Adar’s remaining forces ambush the villagers in a flurry of arrows as their leader searches for, and finds, the mysterious Sauron blade he’s been seeking all season.

The day is saved (briefly) when Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) storms in with her Númenórean army. Adar is captured by Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), who is revealed to have been one of the first elves to be corrupted under the dark lord Morgoth. While Galadriel interrogates Adar, the human turncoat, Waldreg (Geoff Morrell), secretly arrives at the fallen citadel with Sauron’s blade and uses its mysterious power to unleash a cataclysm onto Middle-earth. The dam that keeps a mountain lake from exploding opens. Its water follows the canals made by the orcs and their prisoner, and finally flows into the magma room of a nearby dormant volcanic volcano. It bursts into flames, igniting darkness and ash over the Southlands. We’ve just witnessed the birth of the infamous Mount Doom of Mordor.

Director Charlotte Brändström — who’s directed episodes of “The Witcher,” “Outlander,” “The Outsider”And “Arrow” — and Clark and Córdova explained to VarietyThis is how the historic episode with its horseback knights, orcish invaders, came about.

The Charging Horses of Númenor

Brändström already knew “The Lord of the Rings”You did well, and you jumped into action movies, such as “Braveheart”And “Gladiator,”She used her inspiration to research real-life battles.

“I’d been studying a lot of the Ukrainian Cossacks and how they were fighting on horseback, hiding behind horses, trying to avoid arrows and bullets,”She said. “They were incredible horsemen. I wanted to do something different when the Númenóreans came to the village to save everybody. We worked on that for months in advance in New Zealand to make sure they were actually on horseback. I knew that would be spectacular.”

One of the most stunning moments in the episode comes as Galadriel, Halbrand and the whole Númenórean crew arrived on horseback to rescue Arondir and the villagers in the Southlands from Adar’s orc army. The sequence used 20-30 horses and a total crew of 150-200 people, Brändström said.

She would have preferred to have used even more horses, but she has so many of them. “The Rings of Power,”The majority of the episode was recorded during the peak of the pandemic.

“It was very hard to get access to train horses to be part of this battle,”She said. “I tricked it by coming in from a lot of different directions and reusing the same horses”Then, they expanded their number using visual effects.

The horse riders had to train for four months with three hours of stunts each day and three days of riding each week in preparation for the sequence. Clark found the training especially useful as Galadriel, a natural horse rider who effortlessly gallops into battle in her shining armor. Clark had never ridden before.

“Lots of us had started having never ridden — me anyway — and were quite nervous and scared,”She said. “I rode a horse called Titan, who is apparently one of the greatest horses they’ve ever had and is the most well trained. I feel that a lot my horse riding skills are down to the horse I was on, but I’m no longer terrified. Once you feel comfortable on a horse, it’s the closest to magic I’ve ever experienced. You also have this connection to the people of the past, something that humans have done forever.”

During the fierce battle, Galadriel swiftly dodges orcs’ spears and arrows by sliding off the saddle to the side of her horse, but Clark admits it was a stunt person who took her place.

“I can’t believe that was possible. Before doing this, I thought so much of horse stunts were CGI, but it wasn’t,”She said. “There were loads of amazing stunt riders on this, but their horses were incredible and so was the connection they had with them. Seeing the stunt team say goodbye to their horses when we finished was really emotional.”

Arondir’s Bloody Face-Off

Galadriel is not to be outdone. Arondir defeats orcs with his bow & arrow, collapsing the huge stone watchtower with one well timed, flaming shot. However, his most intense moment is when he confronts a huge orc who throws him around in a clearing of the village. Arondir manages stabbing the berserker in his eye but he is nearly strangled and pinned over a well. The orc removes the dagger from his face, gushing disgusting, black blood on Arondir’s face, but the elf is saved by his beloved Bronwyn, who dispatches the brute from behind.

“There are no stilts or or camera tricks,” Córdova said of his fight with the gargantuan orc. “The guy is massive, an incredible mover and fighter. I had to climb on him, step on his hip and leg and wrap myself around and strangle him as he’s moving around. It’s almost like being on a mechanical bull. There were no rigs, no wires, we were not being supported by anything. I was on the back of this massive man trying not to fall.”

According to the actor, his preparation for the fight took him eight months and that the fight itself required three months. He had completed all his archery, martial arts, wirework, and fight choreography lessons. “lived in a perpetual state of soreness”Was “full of bruises.”

“The one that was the hardest was when he when he breaks the column with my back,” Córdova said. “I had to keep my head forward, tuck my chin into my chest so that when he slams me against it my neck doesn’t whiplash. But, of course, sometimes it does. My neck was just destroyed; I was like a robot walking around.”

On top of his bruises from the brutal fight scene, Córdova had to get covered with the orc’s blood, which he said was a mixture of gooey chocolate, gelatin and food coloring.

“It was so sticky, so uncomfortable and so cold when we were shooting those night shoots,”He stated. “It all kept going into my breastplate. So I had this pool of sugary goo on me for the better part of two weeks.”

The Birth of Mount Doom

Episode 8 ends on a more grim note when Mount Doom is born in the soon-to be region of Mordor.

Brändström only learned of that critical turn of events after she arrived in New Zealand. “I just thought, wow, this is just a director’s dream,”She said. “The pressure was about trying to succeed in making it as as good as possible. It was a lot of hard work, mixing special effects and visual effects and real stunts and a lot of hard work from the crew.”

To recreate the ash and smoke billowing out of Mount Doom, Brändström turned to real-life natural disasters.

“I studied every volcanic eruption you can think of,” Brändström said. “We looked into formations of ash clouds, everything from the Pompeii eruption to what happened in New Zealand a few years ago, in the Canary Islands, in Italy.”

The scene of creating Mount Doom was one that was only set during daylight. The rest of the episode is available here. “Udûn” is set in the dark of night — and the muck of a New Zealand winter.

“We lived in mud and rain for months,”According to the director. “We had seven weeks of just night shooting. I never saw the light of day. I would come home, go to bed and get up when it was night. It was just night all the time.”