Ringo Starr MasterClass Review – Drumming and Creative Collaboration

Ringo Starr, the music legend, is the latest celebrity to join as an instructor MasterClassThe streaming platform that connects top leaders in entertainment, politics, and culture to teach and curate classes online.

Starr’s new course will be about “Drumming and Creative Collaboration,”Ten video lessons that total almost two hours long. Each lesson is broken down by topic, and the Beatles’ drummer will talk about everything from selecting the proper drum kit essentials, to playing tips and techniques, to how to connect with an audience and convey emotion and feeling through your drum sticks.

MasterClass claims Starr will also share “personal stories of his life,” including his time spent with the Beatles and with his All-Starr Band, while talking about some of the collaborations he’s been part of as well. “Fans will get unprecedented insight and access into his life and career, from his early influences to his creative pursuits outside of drumming, including his charitable work,”MasterClass releases a press release. “Members will leave this class inspired to explore creative collaboration and equipped to start their drumming journey and forge a personal relationship with music.”

Ringo Starr courses are incomplete without the opportunity to hear the master drum from time to time. “class” on the curriculum is actually an all-star jam session, featuring Starr, keyboardist Jim Cox, bassist Nathan East, Toto’s Steve Lukather and the Eagles’ Joe Walsh on guitars, and Gregg Bissonette and Jim Keltner joining Starr on drums. It’s a great stream for both aspiring drummers and music fans alike.

“Ringo is an international icon,”David Rogier, CEO and founder of MasterClass. “As a member of the bestselling band of all time, he candidly shares a behind-the-scenes look into the trajectory of his life as a musician, teaching members how to forge a personal relationship with music and instrumentation.”

“If I can give any piece of advice, it’s to love what you’re doing,”Starr. “In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love.”

Starr’s class is now available exclusively on MasterClass.comSubscribers get unlimited access and support from more than 150 instructors. Annual membership.



MasterClass Subscriptions are typically priced at $15 per month (or less). $180 per year for an annual subscriptionThe site offers currently a two-for-one dealBlack Friday. MasterClass subscribers who have paid the full price can get a 1-year gift subscription. Use it to try the Ringo Starr MasterClass or any of the site’s huge selection of classes.

Starr’s MasterClass comes on the heels of a new course taught by the members of Metallica. The class is entitled “Metallica Teaches Being a Band,”This podcast features James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich as well as Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, who share stories from life on the road, in the studio, and offer advice about how to make it last in the music business.