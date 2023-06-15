Riley Keough will pay Priscilla presley as settlement

The actress Riley Keough agreed to make a one-time payment of $20,000 to her grandmother, Priscilla Presley (former wife of Elvis Presley), to settle their dispute regarding control of the Presley family trust.

Documents made public by the court on Tuesday reveal that this payment is worth $1 million.

Keough also agreed to pay up to $400,000 for Priscilla’s legal fees related to the petition she filed earlier this year, challenging the validity of a 2016 document that removed her from the Promenade Trust. Keough, with the payments that fall under the settlement, will be the only trustee for the financial institution her mother Lisa Marie Presley left behind when she died in January.

In addition, Keough agreed to keep Priscilla as a “special adviser” to the trust, for which she would be paid an undisclosed sum for 10 years or until her death, whichever came first.

“In settling the claims pending in Priscilla’s petition, the parties are saving significant legal fees by avoiding litigation, and they are likewise avoiding the spectacle of intra-family litigation that would have been inimical to Lisa’s wishes and not in the best interests of the family,” the filing said.

In order to approve the terms of this settlement which were first revealed last month but weren’t detailed, a judge must grant approval in Los Angeles Superior Court. The paperwork stipulates that Keough would pay Presley after Presley resigns from the trust and after Keough receives the proceeds of her mother’s life-insurance policy.

The trust battle began after Lisa Marie’s memorial in January when Priscilla’s lawyers filed a petition in Los Angeles challenging the authenticity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust. The amendment had transferred control of Lisa Marie’s estate, including the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises from Priscilla Presley and her former business partner Barry Seigel to her two children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Pamela Chelin has contributed to the report.