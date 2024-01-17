Riley Keough Turns Heads in Jaw-Dropping Sheer Dress – Fans Compare Her to Lisa Marie & Elvis Presley

Riley Keough’s Sheer Black Dress Turns Heads at Emmys

Riley Keough recently stunned in a plunging sheer outfit. Fans marveled at the resemblance Keough shares with her late mom and grandad.

Riley Keough Rocks a Beautiful Sheer Dress

Hollywood actress Riley Keough, 34, looked gorgeous in the black dress she wore to attend this year’s Emmys. The ensemble with glamorous pearl and diamante detailing had a plunging neckline, which left Riley’s décolletage exposed.

Riley Keough’s Stunning Chanel Look at Emmys

The bottom half of the dress had a sheer veil covering a black and silver patterned skirt. She paired her Chanel look with chic black heels, dangling diamond earrings, and a silver reflective clutch bag.

Riley Keough’s Emmys Look: The Talk of the Town

Riley posted an array of pictures of her look to her Instagram feed, the last of which included an endearing photo with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. When the public saw the pictures, many highlighted Riley’s striking similarity to her iconic late mom, Lisa Marie Presley, and grandfather, Elvis Presley.

Fans Rave about Riley Keough’s Resemblance to Her Late Mom and Grandfather

In the flood of comments, one fan expressed: “U look like your mom 😍😍😍😍😢.” Another praised: “You look so beautiful! So much like your mother!” Similarly, someone else said: “Beautiful just like your mom ❤️.” In reference to the late King of Rock ‘n Roll, another Instagrammer stated: “Can see a resemblance to her grandfather, absolutely stunning.”

More Than A Resemblance: Eyewitness Accounts

Other people who continued to comment on the physical similarity between Riley and her late grandad pointed out specific features. In this regard, one fan highlighted: “Beautiful, eyes like Elvis.” Someone else who noticed a resemblance between Riley’s grandparents and parents mentioned: “Wow! I can see your Mama, Papa, Gramma & Grampa all rolled into one!…”

Riley Keough’s Personal Tributes

More than just sharing similar features, Riley had a close bond with her mother and a deep reverence for her grandfather. Such bonds and manners of respect prompted Riley to honor her late mother one year after her demise by helping to finish and publish the memoir Lisa had worked on beforehand.

Riley Keough Continues Her Dedication

While speaking about her mom’s memory, legacy, and the book, Riley divulged: “Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter. I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one…”

Riley and Her Granddad’s Unbreakable Connection

As for how Riley has honored her late grandfather, she gave her daughter a name that bears sentimental significance to Elvis: Tupelo Storm Smith-Petersen.

Riley Keough: In Her Grandfather’s Footsteps

Last year, Riley followed in her granddad’s musical footsteps when she starred alongside Sam Claflin in “Daisy Jones & The Six.” Interestingly, Riley admitted that she had to work at honing her musicality as opposed to it being a skill she naturally fell into: “I think we really came from not being able to play anything on a guitar or sing really…” Riley Keough went on to explain that she and Claflin ended up having months’ worth of jam sessions, and the two rehearsed for a long time as though they were in a real-life band.