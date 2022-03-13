Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump and Inspires Other Expecting Mothers

Rihanna has been proudly showing off her baby bump.

The singer, who is due to have her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky is seen in crop tops and bikini tops. Her expanding belly is constantly on display.

Now, she’s influencing other expectant moms to do the same.

“I think a lot of moms-to-be cover up their stomachs and feel pressure to wear more modest outfits,” influencer Summer Warren said.

Warren is pregnant with her first child, and she’s following Rihanna’s fashion cues.

“She dresses freely and expresses her personality through her style,” Warren said.

Rihanna is the new standard for maternity fashion, and pregnant women all over the country are showing off what their bumps look like.