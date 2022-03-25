Rihanna Provided an Interesting Answer to a Question about A$AP Rocky’s Engagement.

Rihanna should be awarded an award for her recent comebacks. Paparazzi quickly asked Rihanna why she wore a diamond ring on the left of her left finger while out and about in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 22. “Rude Boy” singer if this meant she was engaged to boyfriend A$AP Rocky. A video taken by the Daily MailRihanna responds. “This old ring? … You act like you ain’t never seen [this ring].”

Rihanna appears to be right. The ring — a Sloan Solitaire by Briony Raymond, per Page Six — has been repeatedly worn by the singer before. BuzzFeed noted that the bling was adorning her middle finger during her baby bump reveal in January and TMZ reported its first sighting as being in July 2021, when RiRi rocked it on her Right ring finger during a music video shoot with A$AP.

Rumours of Rihanna’s engagement would not be unfounded. In 2017, speculation ran amok after Rihanna wore an amber-colored stone statement ring on her left ring finger, leaving questions as to whether she and then-boyfriend, Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, Planned to get hitched (they didn’t). As for A$AP and RiRi, we can only wait and see!