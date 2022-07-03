SUPERSTAR Ricky Martin was a breakout star with hits like Livin’ La Vida Loca or She’s All That I Ever Had.

On July 2, 2022, Ricky was issued a restraining order – allegedly by someone who is not his husband.

Ricky Martin, where are you now?

Multiple reports claimed that someone was murdered on July 2, 2022. “not his husband”Ricky Martin has been accused of domestic violence in Puerto Rico.

A protection order is being filed in the vicinity of San Juan TMZ reports.

However, the identity of the person who filed the protection orders has not been disclosed. Reports indicate that Ricky could have been accused by someone other than his spouse.

According to law enforcement officials, Telemundo that the protection order falls under the LAW 54 statute, which also covers domestic violence.

Ricky Martin, who was born on December 24, 1971 in Puerto Rico, was a member and popular figure of the boy group Menudo.

Ricky, who started out as a solo artist from Menudo became one of the most popular musicians in the world.

Ricky’s GRAMMY, Billboard and MTV VMA-winning discography has helped him sell over 70 million records around the world.

Ricky, along with Enrique Iglesias Shakira and Marc Anthony, is often credited for the rise in Latin music mainstream during the late 1990s/early 2000s.

He continues to release new music and stars in various television shows.

The Australian version of The Voice featured the star as a judge for three seasons from 2013 to 2015.

Ricky’s credits include General Hospital, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

He went on tour with Enrique Iglesias in the latter half 2021.

They began singing in September 2001 and took their talents to Las Vegas. New York City, Miami, Atlanta and Miami.

They concluded their concert series in Anaheim on November 20, 2021.

In June 2022, DeadlineIt was reported that Ricky will be appearing in AppleTV’s comedy series Mrs American Pie.

He will appear alongside Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett.

Although no release date has been announced, it is likely to be in the latter half of 2022 or early twenty23.

How much does Ricky Martin have?

Because Ricky’s international success has been so long, speculation is also rife about his net worth.

According to Celebrities Net WorthThe multihyphenated star amassed an estimated fortune in excess of $130million

His music career and his other screen endeavors are the main reasons for his wealth.

Ricky has four children with Jwan Yosef – three boys and one girl.