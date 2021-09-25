Rick Ross Teaches You How to ‘Boss Up’ On Rolling Stone Podcast

Hip-hop legend Rick Ross shares life lessons and secrets to success (many drawn from his new book, The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire) in an interview with Jeff Ihaza on the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “That, to me, is the definition of the boss mentality,” Ross says. “When you find yourself with downtime, and instead of just sitting around, you write a book.”



Ross, who appears on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, also talks about how Kanye West pushed him to dig deeper on his “Devil in A New Dress” verse, his month-long struggle with COVID-19 symptoms, his ambitions to direct a movie, his next album, and much more.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

