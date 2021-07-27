“Rick and Morty” Season 5 Episode 6 – Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular Watch Online For Free

With the return of the finest sci-fi animated series of Adult Swim, “Rick and Morty ” Season 5, the fans are incredibly excited to unveil some new adventures. The cynical grandfather, Rick is back again to push his family to some breathtaking adventures. The first six episodes of “Rick and Morty” Season 5 are officially out on Netflix and the last four installments are yet to premiere. So, when are the upcoming episodes arriving on Netflix? Here is all we know.

“Rick and Morty” is one of the flagship-level TV series created by Adult Swim. Starring Justin Roiland in both the lead characters, the series is a must-watch for animation lovers. “Rick and Morty” introduces beautifully sketched characters and an adventure-loaded storyline. With the first four seasons gaining the blockbuster crown, the show has made a booming comeback with its fifth installment and the best part is more than 70 episodes are on the way.

Rick and Morty Season 5 All Episodes List

“Rick and Morty” Season 5 will bring ten hilarious episodes, while the first six installments are already out on Netflix. So, if you are a fan of the series, check out the episode list and premiere dates below –

Episode 1 – Mort Dinner Rick Andre

The first episode of the season which streamed on June 20, 2021, got incredible love from the show’s fans and received a 9.1/10 rating on IMDb. It follows the dinner hosted by Rick and gives a sneak peek of the upcoming thrills.

Episode 2 – Mortyplicity

“Rick and Morty” Season 5 Episode 2 landed on June 27, 2021, and garnered an 8.9 rating on IMDb. It focuses on the Smiths’ suspicion of being hunted.

Episode 3 – A Rickconvenient Mort

The third installment of the season dropped on July 4, 2021. It grabbed a 7.9 rating, and it follows the love of Morty when he finds Planetina, an ecological heroine.

Episode 4 – Rickdependence Spray

Released on July 11, 2021, the fourth episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 5 is a complete adventure package. It creates a thrill among the fans with Rick’s attempt of creating a weapon with horse sperm turns out the other way. This episode appeared a bit boring to the fans, and it got a 5.6/10 rating on IMDb.

Episode 5 – Amortycan Grickfitti

This is one of the most exciting episodes of “Rick and Morty” Season 5, which premiered on July 18, 2021. Morty and Summer took Rick’s car without permission and now it’s time for something surprising to come for the fans.

Episode 6 – Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular

This is the latest episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 5, which dropped on July 25, 2021. The sixth episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 5 marks another chapter of rivalry between Rick and the President. In the third episode, we have already witnessed them going head-to-head and something more fishy is coming up. The episode began with Morty fudging up another plan of Rick, which will push him to the President’s radar. We then came across the mind-boggling plan of Rick to turn himself into a turkey, compelling the President to pardon him unknowingly on Thanksgiving. It prepares the stage for more exciting coming the next episodes of Season 5.

Episode 7 – Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion

“Rick and Morty” Season 5 Episode 7 is set for an official release on August 1, 2021.

Episode 8 – Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort

The eighth episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 5 will premiere on August 8, 2021, on Netflix.

Episode 9 – Forgetting Sacrik Marshall

“Rick and Morty” Season 5 Episode 9 will drop on August 15, 2021.

Episode 10 – Rickmural Jack

The final episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 5 will land on August 22, 2021, on Netflix.

