Rick and Morty fans are taking it upon themselves to tidy up the show’s dimensional mess

For the uninitiated: “Rick and Morty” follows its titular grandpa and grandson duo as they travel throughout the multiverse — that’s about as simple as the show can be explained without getting bogged down in six seasons of delightful nonsense. Season 6’s premiere sees Rick accidentally sending Morty and Jerry back to their home. “original universes.”Fans knew from the beginning that Rick and Morty were both transplants from another universe. However, this was a nonchalant way to let them know that this Jerry wasn’t who they thought he would be. Additionally, Rick’s actual universe of origin is revealed — again, another huge change for the show’s timeline.

Reddit users are trying to make sense out of everything, which is why they have become so confused. u/NotAtheoristEach character has been meticulously followed. “dimensional status,”While noting their origins and current location, u/JakeNBakePYTA complete list of episodes has been compiled by the author to help move the plot forward. u/s_zozoOn the other side, he is very concerned about what universe we are currently living in. Everyone is clearly lost and confused, trying to find meaning. “Rick and Morty’s”A deliberately chaotic timeline.