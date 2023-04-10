Richie Palmer Is a Successful Restaurateur & Raquel Welch’s Ex-husband

Richie Palmer was a keen cook and fell in love with pizza. He eventually started a company. His passion isn’t limited to cheesy pizzas. He has been known for romantic relationships with well-known women.

Richie Palmer is a well-known restaurateur whose rise from humble beginnings has led to him building his pizza empire. It’s as amazing as his romance life.

He made many connections while growing his showbiz business. One of these women was the one he secretly married. Along the way, he also made lasting friendships with stars.

Richie Palmer, Raquel Welch and Raquel Toth attend “Bedazzled”, the premiere of “Bedazzled,” in Los Angeles, California, 2000.Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Palmer is best known for being the ex-husband of Raquel Welch, but he also has a successful career. restaurateur An Actor.

Palmer also has romantic connections beyond his marriage with Welch. He is linked to several other women including a ModelAnonymous actressAnd a Former wife to a late musician.

Raquel Welch & Richard Palmer attended the 2000 Carousel of Hope Ball for the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes, October 28th 2000 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Richie Palmer landed his first job when he was 14 years old

Palmer, Born In 1954, the Bronx in New York was 14 years older than Welch. born In Chicago, Illinois in 1940. Palmer’s path to success was built on determination and hard work.

Palmer was 14 when he landed his first position as an ad-hoc worker. Cook He works at a Mahopac steakhouse. He was naturally good at cooking and quickly found his way to the kitchen.

Palmer’s mom, who was an outstanding cook, inspired him to start cooking. Palmer recalled becoming fascinated with cooking while watching his mom in the kitchen.

He learned to cook mashed potatoes, marinara and steak omelets from his mom at the age of 10. He was influenced by his mom’s cooking lessons and believed pizza was his future.

Palmer had always dreamed about owning his own restaurant, even though he started a club. Palmer found an abandoned store that had a brick oven and hired someone to clean it. He also hired a gas burner to put in gas jets.

Modern Pizzeria opened in 1987 by Palmer. It was a combination of what his mom had taught and what he loved from the other restaurants that he had been to. In 1987, Palmer sold his restaurant and club, moved to Los Angeles, where he co-founded Modern Pizza.

Richie Palmer has been associated with several famous women

Palmer’s fame was largely due to his relationships with renowned women. Actress Cathy Moriarty is his. former girlfriend. The iconic Mulberry Street Pizzeria was founded by them in Beverly Hills, California.

Palmer and Welch first met in 1996 at a party. Palmer impressed Welch with her good looks.

Palmer made vows to Leilani Dowding (an English model and television personality) as well. Dowding and Palmer were also engaged in a 2011 interview for “Tough Love Miami,” where Dowding said that the couple was still together. In secret, we are married.

Richard Palmer and Cathy Moriarty attended the Los Angeles premiere for ‘Primal Fear’ at Paramount Studios, Hollywood, California on April 1, 1996.Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

It was not clear what happened to Palmer and Dowding during their marriage. Dowding claimed that she initiated the divorce. He assumed that Dowding would offer a substantial financial settlement.

She was however falsely accused as a gold-digger because of the age difference. Dowding said that she was still in touch with her husband from the past, and they are now apart. She Interview:

“My ex husband was an amazing man and such a gentleman. [sic]. However, he wasn’t interested in children and I was. This is the reason we couldn’t get along.”

Palmer briefly dated actress and entrepreneur Priscilla Presley (ex-wife of Elvis Presley), from 2010 through 2011.

Palmer was famous for his romantic relationships and he formed friendships with prominent actors such as Mickey Rourke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Mickey Rourke.

Priscilla Pressley attended The Humane Society Of The United States To The Relief! Los Angeles Gala 2019 Paramount Studios May 4, 2019, Hollywood, California. Source: Getty Imag | Source: Getty Imag

Richie Palmer and Raquel Ourlch’s 4 Year Marriage

Palmer and Welch first met in 1996 at a party. Palmer impressed Welch with his attractiveness and charm. At first, Palmer mistook her for an actor. She was concerned that two actors would never be able to have a successful relationship.

They fell in love despite this. The couple fell in love. You tied the knot July 1999. 100 guests. Welch and Damon were there. TahneePalmer’s unnamed child, From a prior relationship, he was 10 years old at that time.

Richie Palmer and Raquel Welch arrive at “Dragonfly”, the 2002 premiere in Los Angeles. Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Palmer was often a frequent guest during the couple’s marriage. Jokes The benefits of marrying an actor are many, such as the opportunity to get great fight seats and the freedom to travel wherever they want.

The pair is reportedly still together Split In 2003, after four years of marriage. Jill Bushinsky represented the couple and stated that the couple decided to separate after four years of marriage.

Richie Palmer and Raquel Welch attended the premiere of “Legally Blonde”, June 26th 2001 in Los Angeles.Source: Getty Images | Source: Getty Images

Richie Palmer after his Divorce: Richie Palmer’s Story from Raquel Welch

Palmer was divorced and still kept running the popular pizza place that continues to be a hit with celebrities. Stallone, boxing legend Mike TysonRapper Allowed These are some of his most renowned patrons.

Palmer also embraces social media. Palmer is very active on Facebook. As can be seen from his SeiteIt appears that he has never been married and is currently living with his girlfriend. One life.

Welch died February 20, 2023. Her legacy is that of one Hollywood legend, and she was remembered as one Hollywood’s best actresses. She was now 82. Palmer joined Facebook in order to Tribute To his ex-wife.

He expressed his gratitude for the support of the community in a touching message. He wrote, “She was a remarkable woman. She will be a part of my heart forever.”

Palmer sent Welch his condolences and love. He concluded his message with a goodbye to Rocky, his dearest friend.

