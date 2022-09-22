Richard Harmon joins CW Series as a New Captain Boomerang

EXCLUSIVE: Central City is about to be invaded by a key Arrowverse villain. Richard Harmon (The 100 has been been tapped to recur as Owen Mercer (aka Captain Boomerang) in the upcoming ninth season of CW’sThe Flash.

Per the CW’s description, a comic book favorite, a new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently been released from Iron Heights with a chip on his shoulder. However, the twinkle in his eyes conceals a dangerous threat to Central City.

Actor Nick E. Tarabay played Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang in the Arrowverse and was killed off in the fifth season of CW’s Arrow.

The FlashGustin stars in Barry Allen/The Flash with Candace Patton and Danielle Panabaker playing Caitlin/Killer Frost. Danielle Nicolet plays Cecile Horton. Kayla Compton plays Allegra Garcia while Brandon McKnight plays Chester P. Runk. Jesse L. Martin plays Detective Joe West.

Based on DC’s characters The FlashIt is produced by Bonanza Productions in association avec Berlanti Productions & Warner Bros. Television. The executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter.

Harmon, known for his role as John Murphy on CW’sThe 100He was the same character in seasons 1 & 2, and was promoted to series regular for the last five seasons. His other TV credits include CW’s Smallville The Secret Circle, Syfy’s Jeremiah, Flash Gordon Caprica and Fox’s Fringe, among other things. Harmon is seen in film alongside Madison Pettis, the newly released Margaux. Harmon is repped by Pacific Artists Management and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.